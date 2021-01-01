Retail
Connexion
Fabien TORRE
Ajouter
Fabien TORRE
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
VILLIERS-SUR-MARNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.fabien-torre.okoe.xyz
Honda
- Responsable commercial HONDA LYON
Marne la Vallée
2005 - 2011
Mazda
- Responsable commercial
Saint Germain en Laye
2004 - 2005
OPEL/CHEVROLET
- Chef de groupe VN / VO
PERPIGNAN
2002 - 2004
Nissan
- Conseiller commercial VN/VO
1997 - 2002
Formations
CIEFA
Lyon
1997 - 1999
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
1996 - 1997
DUT
Lycée Laetitia Bonaparte
Ajaccio
1995 - 1996
Bac ES
Réseau
Lions Club Villiers Sur Marne LCI
Mathieu SILVENT