Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabrice MOREAU
Ajouter
Fabrice MOREAU
TOURS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://mand.okwb.ru
Entreprises
SAS AGENCE ERI MF
- Président
2016 - maintenant
STADE RENNAIS
- Recruteur
Rennes
2005 - 2013
Recrutement de jeunes footballeurs pour le centre de formation
AGENCE ERI
- Profession libérale
2003 - 2016
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cyrille LOUIS
Escoin NICOLAS
Fabrice LEGRAND
Geert DELRUE
Jean-Michel BOURGEOIS
Morgane VILLERET
Olivier LECERF
Olivier MOREAU
Patrick MOROZ
Raul FĂT