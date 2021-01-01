Fabrice NKUISSI TSAKOU

CFA : Level 1 in preparation



Mes compétences :

Tomcat

DataStage

Android SDK

XML

Service-oriented architecture

Talend

Méthodes quantitatives

Eclipse

REST

Talend Open Studio

SQL

JavaScript

Microsoft SQL Server

Websphere

Aptana

DB2

PHP

SOAP

Apache

Architecture SOA

Gestion de projet

Java

Java EE

Développement Android

Oracle

PL/SQL

Ubuntu

C

jQuery

Jenkins

Finance

Finance de marché

C#

Linux

VBA

Sonar

CSS 3

HTML 5

C++

JBoss

Corporate finance

Hudson Jenkins

CXF

Visual Basic for Applications