-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.fabrice-nkuissi-tsakou.okhz.ru
-
OFI ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Risk Manager Assistant
2015 - 2015
- Participating in the daily monitoring of risk indicators of managed portfolios, including Tracking-Error , volatility, and VaR.
- Participating in the daily monitoring of exceedances of constraints and/or ratios: information to the management, follow-up of the regularization and trigger the escalation procedure if necessary.
- Contribute to the development of dashboards and tools ad-hoc under Excel/Access to improve the monitoring of portfolios (indicators of risk and cost overruns) ;
- Following the performance of the funds, monitor the evolution and the consistency of the use of budgets of risk and of the torque performance / risk.
- Calibrating risk limits and achieve the back-testing on the coherence of the strategy of risk.
- Implementation of a process of validation of the internal model for calculating VaR : Backtesting
Research Assistant
- Uses tools : RiskMetrics( RiskManager), Sophis (FusionInvest V7), Bloomberg and Implementing VBA Algorithms
-
APRIL ENTREPRISE LYON (AEL)
- Java/jee Developer, Talend
Lyon-3E-Arrondissement
2014 - 2014
Project : wafServices Application
Description : Wafservice is the management application policyholders and brokers set up by april insurance
Missions:
1 ==> java / jee development
-->Establishment of management module recoveries.
-->Establishment of management module paid to insurance brokers
-->Implementation of developments in the application.
-->Management annomalies reported by the users
2 ==> Business inteligency: Talend
-->training recue on Talend ETL
-->Feeding the data warehouse
-->Participation in project specifications
-->Encryption work to do
Technical environment:
Intellijidea, Java / jee, jboss, Talends, Squirel, Linux, Git, Jenkins.
-
Crédit agricole
- Engineer in computer science
Montrouge
2012 - 2014
Project: Complete overhaul of information systems in order to merge the five regional banks existing on the French territory.
Realisations:
1 ==> Integrations banking applications to a new base development:
-> Integration of non rewritten applications.
-> Writing the developer guide on the use of these applications.
-> Feedback on the integration of these applications.
2 ==> BI: Power of the data warehouse.
-> Training recue on IBM Tools: Datastage, Teradata.
-> Development of Datastage jobs.
-> Setting up unit testing via SQL queries for verification of data with Teradata.
-> Redaction of the user guide for optimizing the use of the framework designed Developed by Credit agricole retail bank.
3 ==> Supports development of the application "Scénario épargne":
-> Responsible for a development team of 4 people.
-> Integration of agility with the introduction of scrum meetings
-> Setting up the core of the application (html5, css3, js, jquery).
-> Design and implementation of web services SOA.
-> Development Manager and deliveries.
-> Participation in the weekly plan point to account for the overall project progress.
Technical environment:
Rsa, Datastage, Teradata, Rtc, Sonar, SOA, Websphere, Java / jee, js, jquery, html5, css3
-
Crédit agricole
- Engineer in computer science : Internship
Montrouge
2012 - 2012
Position: Internship graduation in Java / Jee development, HTML5, SOA
Realisations:
-> Development of SOA web services.
-> Development of the application visual components.
-> Redaction of the project documentation.
Technical environment:
Java / Jee, HTML5, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, SOA, Sonar, Rsa, Rtc, Websphere
-
Groupama
- Engineer in computer science : Internship
Paris
2012 - 2012
Position: TMA on the aplication "Climats internet"
Presentation : this application which is developped by Groupama banking and insurance is dedicated among other growers and farmers who wish to make insurance claims.
Realisations:
-> Resolution of annomalies related to claims on the insurance to farmers dedicated application.
-> Implementation of changes in the same application.
-> Redaction of the project documentation.
Technical environment:
Java / jee, Eclipse, Spring, Glassfish
-
CGI
- Engineer in computer science
Casablanca
2012 - 2014
-
Expway Paris 75002
- Designer, developer Android : Internship
2011 - 2011
Design Engineer Developer
Mission: design and implementation of an application for downloading files on a mobile device (Android)
Realisations:
-> Technical design and establishment views.
-> Development of the pages, events and adequate JNI code.
-> Redaction of the user guide.
Technical environment:
Eclipse, Cygwin, Jni, Java, Android
-
La Boite à Pizza Limoges
- Pizzas Deliverer, order picker, cashier
2009 - 2012
Reason : As part of my schooling, to fund my tuition and my living expenses in engineering school, I had to find an employment contract on permanent part-time and i held it for three years
Positions:
Pizza delivery man
Pizza's preparer
Order picker
Delivery Team Leader