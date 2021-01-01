Menu

Fabrice NKUISSI TSAKOU

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Courbevoie

CFA : Level 1 in preparation

Tomcat
DataStage
Android SDK
XML
Service-oriented architecture
Talend
Méthodes quantitatives
Eclipse
REST
Talend Open Studio
SQL
JavaScript
Microsoft SQL Server
Websphere
Aptana
DB2
PHP
SOAP
Apache
Architecture SOA
Gestion de projet
Java
Java EE
Développement Android
Oracle
PL/SQL
Ubuntu
C
jQuery
Jenkins
Finance
Finance de marché
C#
Linux
VBA
Sonar
CSS 3
HTML 5
C++
JBoss
Corporate finance
Hudson Jenkins
CXF
Visual Basic for Applications

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    2020 - maintenant

  • OFI ASSET MANAGEMENT - Risk Manager Assistant

    2015 - 2015 - Participating in the daily monitoring of risk indicators of managed portfolios, including Tracking-Error , volatility, and VaR.

    - Participating in the daily monitoring of exceedances of constraints and/or ratios: information to the management, follow-up of the regularization and trigger the escalation procedure if necessary.

    - Contribute to the development of dashboards and tools ad-hoc under Excel/Access to improve the monitoring of portfolios (indicators of risk and cost overruns) ;

    - Following the performance of the funds, monitor the evolution and the consistency of the use of budgets of risk and of the torque performance / risk.

    - Calibrating risk limits and achieve the back-testing on the coherence of the strategy of risk.

    - Implementation of a process of validation of the internal model for calculating VaR : Backtesting
    Research Assistant

    - Uses tools : RiskMetrics( RiskManager), Sophis (FusionInvest V7), Bloomberg and Implementing VBA Algorithms

  • APRIL ENTREPRISE LYON (AEL) - Java/jee Developer, Talend

    Lyon-3E-Arrondissement 2014 - 2014 Project : wafServices Application

    Description : Wafservice is the management application policyholders and brokers set up by april insurance

    Missions:

    1 ==> java / jee development
    -->Establishment of management module recoveries.
    -->Establishment of management module paid to insurance brokers
    -->Implementation of developments in the application.
    -->Management annomalies reported by the users

    2 ==> Business inteligency: Talend
    -->training recue on Talend ETL
    -->Feeding the data warehouse
    -->Participation in project specifications
    -->Encryption work to do


    Technical environment:
    Intellijidea, Java / jee, jboss, Talends, Squirel, Linux, Git, Jenkins.

  • Crédit agricole - Engineer in computer science

    Montrouge 2012 - 2014 Project: Complete overhaul of information systems in order to merge the five regional banks existing on the French territory.

    Realisations:
    1 ==> Integrations banking applications to a new base development:
    -> Integration of non rewritten applications.
    -> Writing the developer guide on the use of these applications.
    -> Feedback on the integration of these applications.

    2 ==> BI: Power of the data warehouse.
    -> Training recue on IBM Tools: Datastage, Teradata.
    -> Development of Datastage jobs.
    -> Setting up unit testing via SQL queries for verification of data with Teradata.
    -> Redaction of the user guide for optimizing the use of the framework designed Developed by Credit agricole retail bank.

    3 ==> Supports development of the application "Scénario épargne":
    -> Responsible for a development team of 4 people.
    -> Integration of agility with the introduction of scrum meetings
    -> Setting up the core of the application (html5, css3, js, jquery).
    -> Design and implementation of web services SOA.
    -> Development Manager and deliveries.
    -> Participation in the weekly plan point to account for the overall project progress.

    Technical environment:
    Rsa, Datastage, Teradata, Rtc, Sonar, SOA, Websphere, Java / jee, js, jquery, html5, css3

  • Crédit agricole - Engineer in computer science : Internship

    Montrouge 2012 - 2012 Position: Internship graduation in Java / Jee development, HTML5, SOA

    Realisations:
    -> Development of SOA web services.
    -> Development of the application visual components.
    -> Redaction of the project documentation.

    Technical environment:
    Java / Jee, HTML5, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, SOA, Sonar, Rsa, Rtc, Websphere

  • Groupama - Engineer in computer science : Internship

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Position: TMA on the aplication "Climats internet"

    Presentation : this application which is developped by Groupama banking and insurance is dedicated among other growers and farmers who wish to make insurance claims.

    Realisations:
    -> Resolution of annomalies related to claims on the insurance to farmers dedicated application.
    -> Implementation of changes in the same application.
    -> Redaction of the project documentation.

    Technical environment:
    Java / jee, Eclipse, Spring, Glassfish

  • CGI - Engineer in computer science

    Casablanca 2012 - 2014

  • Expway Paris 75002 - Designer, developer Android : Internship

    2011 - 2011 Design Engineer Developer

    Mission: design and implementation of an application for downloading files on a mobile device (Android)

    Realisations:
    -> Technical design and establishment views.
    -> Development of the pages, events and adequate JNI code.
    -> Redaction of the user guide.


    Technical environment:
    Eclipse, Cygwin, Jni, Java, Android

  • La Boite à Pizza Limoges - Pizzas Deliverer, order picker, cashier

    2009 - 2012 Reason : As part of my schooling, to fund my tuition and my living expenses in engineering school, I had to find an employment contract on permanent part-time and i held it for three years

    Positions:
    Pizza delivery man
    Pizza's preparer
    Order picker
    Delivery Team Leader

