Mes compétences :
Vente
Export
Commerce international
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Négociation
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenant
Maison de la France
- Production Intern
2008 - 2009Assigned to the publication department.
Tasks: managing distribution of the France Guide magazines, creating surveys for clients, updating the mailing list.
Union Française des Colonies de Vacances
- Production Intern
2007 - 2007Event planner for the company’s 100th anniversary and for various press conferences.
Tasks: researching and reserving meeting locations, catering services, and equipment, managing the guest mailing list, managing transportation and sleeping accommodations for guest, organizing a drawing contest.
Rendez-vous des 5 Communications
- Production Intern
2007 - 2008Assistant to State Counselor Pierre Zemor.
Tasks: aiding in the creation of the association “5 Communications”, scheduling meetings with associates and managing the association’s web site.