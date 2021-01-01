Menu

Fadi YAKO

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

WESTBURY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Export
Commerce international
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Maison de la France - Production Intern

    2008 - 2009 Assigned to the publication department.
    Tasks: managing distribution of the France Guide magazines, creating surveys for clients, updating the mailing list.

  • Union Française des Colonies de Vacances - Production Intern

    2007 - 2007 Event planner for the company’s 100th anniversary and for various press conferences.
    Tasks: researching and reserving meeting locations, catering services, and equipment, managing the guest mailing list, managing transportation and sleeping accommodations for guest, organizing a drawing contest.

  • Rendez-vous des 5 Communications - Production Intern

    2007 - 2008 Assistant to State Counselor Pierre Zemor.
    Tasks: aiding in the creation of the association “5 Communications”, scheduling meetings with associates and managing the association’s web site.

Formations

  • Court Of Master Sommeliers (Devon)

    Devon 2014 - 2014 Level I: Introductory Sommelier Course

  • Sommelier Society Of America (New York)

    New York 2014 - 2014 Certified Sommelier

  • New York Institute Of Technology - Manhattan (New York)

    New York 2008 - 2009

  • Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Relations Presse et Relations Publiques

Réseau