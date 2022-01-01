Faiçal EL OMARI

A results-oriented individual with exposure in business and after sales marketing, planning and customer experience tasks; has the capacity to influence and motivate people positively through customer satisfaction trainings; has high leadership aptitude and is able to initiate and effectively roll out team activities enhancing creativity, self-confidence and problem-solving skills.



Mes compétences :

Team Spirit

Team Working

Management d'équipe

Qualité

Maintenance

Production

Management

Business Intelligence

Marketing des services

Service client

Business Unit Management

Management opérationnel