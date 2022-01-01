Menu

Faiçal EL OMARI

Casablanca

En résumé

A results-oriented individual with exposure in business and after sales marketing, planning and customer experience tasks; has the capacity to influence and motivate people positively through customer satisfaction trainings; has high leadership aptitude and is able to initiate and effectively roll out team activities enhancing creativity, self-confidence and problem-solving skills.

Mes compétences :
Team Spirit
Team Working
Management d'équipe
Qualité
Maintenance
Production
Management
Business Intelligence
Marketing des services
Service client
Business Unit Management
Management opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Hyundai - Global Engines - After Sales Division Director

    Casablanca 2020 - maintenant

  • Hyundai - Global Engines - Parts & After Sales Service Director

    Casablanca 2019 - 2019

  • Hyundai - Global Engines - Head of After Sales Service Business Unit

    Casablanca 2013 - 2018 Mise en place du plan d’activité et des objectifs annuels du Business Unit SAV.
    • Assurer le développement de l’ensemble des activités SAV.
    • Relayer la politique SAV du constructeur et s’assurer de sa mise en œuvre.
    • Développer et suivre les indicateurs de performance, de gestion et de rentabilité.
    • Piloter le plan d’action qualité de la satisfaction client.
    • Suivre les programmes de formation du personnel SAV.
    • Élaborer et gérer le budget du Business Unit SAV (Investissements, Formations…).
    • Veiller au respect des exigences et la charte de la société en matière de sécurité, hygiène et environnement.

  • Kia Motors Maroc - Service Manager

    Casablanca 2008 - 2013 •Mise en place et maintien des exigences de la politique du constructeur en matière de service après-vente
    •Coordination entre les différents services (Ateliers, Service garantie, Magasin PDR, Inspection avant livraison…)
    •Amélioration du service en étroite relation avec le Constructeur Coréen et avec la clientèle
    •Contrôle quotidien d’exploitation et contrôle mensuel de la rentabilité et de la productivité
    •Gestion des réclamations clients
    •Détermination des besoins d’ateliers et réceptions en matière d’équipements, RH, outillages…etc
    •Approvisionnement des besoins d’ateliers et réceptions en matière d’équipements, outillages…etc
    •Diffusion à l’ensemble du réseau national des informations techniques contenues dans les bulletins techniques du constructeur
    •Suivi des programmes de formation des techniciens et des conseillers de service
    •Participation aux opérations marketing du service après-vente
    •Participation aux conférences de service organisées par le constructeur

  • DELPHI - Responsable produit

    Villepinte 2007 - 2008 •Étude, mise en place ,changement et optimisation des processus de montage et fabrication.
    •Suivi et étude de faisabilité des changements d’ingénierie demandés par le client
    •Coordination et gestion de l'équipe du projet
    •Gestion de la documentation technique : plans, fiche technique, FMEA, Control plan, exigences spécifiques des clients: PSA, BMW
    •Gestion des spécifications techniques du projet
    •S'assurer de la bonne marche du projet: délais, coût, investissements, réduction de coût…
    •Participation à la démarche de l'amélioration continue (KMS).

Formations

  • Toulouse Business School - TBS (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2018 - maintenant Executive MBA

  • ENSEM Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2004 - 2007 Génie Mécanique option:Controle,Qualité et Maintenance

    Ingénieur d'état en génie mécanique option contrôle de qualité et maintenance

  • CPGE Lycee Mohammed V Béni Mellal (Béni Mellal)

    Béni Mellal 2002 - 2004 MPSI

    Classes préparatoires aux grandes écoles d'ingénieur .
    Branche : Mathématique , physique et science de l'ingénieur

  • Lycee Ibn Tofail Oued Zem (Oued-Zem)

    Oued-Zem 2001 - 2002 Baccalauréat science mathématique

    Baccalauréat science mathématique

  • ECOLE ROYALE DE L AIR - ERA / CRPTA (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 1999 - 2001 1ère et 2 ème année du Baccalauréat science mathématique

    Ecole Royale de l'Air ; Collège Royale Préparatoire aux Techniques Aéronautiques

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :