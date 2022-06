President of Tizi-Ouzou Shooting Sport League



&



Business developper

Identify new markets, define and implement appropriate strategies, conducting research projects and product design





Business developper for Carl Walther Gmbh, LAS Distribution, Laporte (Archery, Shooting Sport & defense).



Distributor of Walther, Hämmerli, Fabarm, Colt, Smith & Wesson products.



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Communication

Marketing

Sport