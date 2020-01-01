Fatoumata DIALLO

Iam pharmacist with a Master’s degree (DESS) in Drug Quality Control which included analytical and microbiological control of drugs.

Before, joining MSH in 2009, i worked for 10 years in the private pharmaceutical industry in France for companies such as Rhône Poulenc, Hoechst Marion Roussel (Aventis), Schering; Laboratoire Léo, Laboratories Expanscience, GNR-Pharma. In these companies, i worked in various departments ranging from research and development, quality assurance and control, supply chain and regulatory affairs.



As Senior Technical Advisor, since December 2010, i was the country lead in charge to develop annual work plans and budgets, and subsequently lead the in-country implementation of work plan activities.



Mes compétences :

Affaires réglementaires

Liberation pharmaceutique

Assurance qualité

Rédaction technique

Developpement Analytique