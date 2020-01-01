Menu

Fatoumata DIALLO

Iam pharmacist with a Master’s degree (DESS) in Drug Quality Control which included analytical and microbiological control of drugs.
Before, joining MSH in 2009, i worked for 10 years in the private pharmaceutical industry in France for companies such as Rhône Poulenc, Hoechst Marion Roussel (Aventis), Schering; Laboratoire Léo, Laboratories Expanscience, GNR-Pharma. In these companies, i worked in various departments ranging from research and development, quality assurance and control, supply chain and regulatory affairs.

As Senior Technical Advisor, since December 2010, i was the country lead in charge to develop annual work plans and budgets, and subsequently lead the in-country implementation of work plan activities.

Affaires réglementaires
Liberation pharmaceutique
Assurance qualité
Rédaction technique
Developpement Analytique

  • Management Sciences for health - Senior technical Advisor

    2009 - 2011 Senior Technical Advisor, Strengthening Pharmaceutical Systems Program (SPS), and Systems to improve pharmaceuticals and Services (SIAPS) Bamako, Mali, December 2010–present


     Develops technical strategies and work plans and budgets and ensures that these effectively address priority needs in support of the pharmaceutical management system in Mali.
     Provides direct technical assistance to key institutions in the Mali public health to improve the management of pharmaceutical systems.
     Monitors progress of SPS activities and coordinates programmatic and financial reporting to the USAID mission and to the Senior Technical Manager in Arlington.
     Ensures the timely execution of SPS activities as well as the delivery of quality SPS work and products.
     Coordinates work with the SPS Senior Technical Manager based in Arlington, Virginia.
     Communicates regularly in writing and in person with the USAID mission in Mali.
     Manages the SPS country office and supervises staff and consultants based in country and ensures adherence to MSH and USAID policies and procedures.
     Regularly produce reports documenting technical assistance activities and associated results and communicate achievements to USAID, MOH collaborating institutions, other in country partners and MSH/SPS headquarters.



    Senior Program Associate Procurement and Distribution, Strengthening Pharmaceutical Systems Program Bamako, Mali January 2009 - December 2010

     Conducting assessments to inform planning for malaria commodity management, including:
    o Rapid assessment of pharmaceutical system in Mali using the PMI system Strengthening tool,
    o Situational analysis of distribution of ACTs and rapid diagnostic test kits jointly carried out with the Mali central Medical store
     Providing technical assistance to the Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicines to revise the National Pharmaceutical Policy
     Providing quarterly updates of stock levels for ACTs and Contraceptives at the central level in Mali
     Conducting data quality audits in an area covering 50% of health districts to inform planning of interventions to improve the quality and quantity of pharmaceutical management data reported from peripheral to central level
     Evaluating storage capacity needs of the PPM (Pharmacie Populaire du Mali) in order to identify the PPM’s needs in terms of space and equipment
     Evaluation of PPM Pharmaceutical Management Procedures to identify missing procedures, to revise or create

     Collaborating with the Malian Ministry of Health’s Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicines (DPM) and Division of Reproductive Health (DSR) update the Reproductive Health Commodity Security Situation Analysis for Mali in order to collect data necessary for developing a reproductive health commodity security plan
     Collaborating with the DPM, the DSR and another MSH project (the Leadership, Management and Sustainability Program, LMS) to facilitate a workshop on leadership and governance for the Ministry of Health’s National Contraceptive Security Committee as part of a larger set of activities to reactivate this committee and to create a Reproductive Health Commodity Security plan

  • Laboratoire LEO, Vernouillet France - Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist, R&D Analytical Department,

    2003 - 2004  Respond to information requests from regulatory authorities, company subsidiaries, distributors and internal departments
     Develop supplements of variation file and conversion to Common Technical Document (CTD) format;
     Develop the quality control section of new drug applications
     Develop technical documents such as stability reports or protocols in French or English;

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 1993 - 1998 Drug Control Quality

