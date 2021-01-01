Menu

Felouati OUSSAMA

casablanca

En résumé

Langages web :

- PHP5
- Frameworks ( Zend, J.Query, Mootools, ).
- CMS ( Joomla, Wordpress, Prestashop, Drupal ).
- J2ee ( jSP, EJB, Hibernate, Spring, Struts).
- ASP, ASP.Net
- HTML, DHTML, XML, CSS.
- JavaScript.

Langages de programmation :

- Java.
- Langage C++.
- Langage C.
- Visual basic.
- Pascal.

Éditeurs IDE :

NetBeans, Eclipse, Dreawmeaver, Webdeveloper.

Administration Système:

- Windows server 2003,
- Active directory
- DNS
- IIS
- DHCP
- Exchange2003,...

Administration bases de données :

- Oracle10G
- SQL server
- MySQL
- SQLite
- Access.

Administration Réseaux ( CISCO CCNA ) :

Graphisme :

- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Fireworks
- Blender 3D
- Flash
- Swish

Multimedia :

- After effects
- Adobe Premiere

Mes compétences :
Joomla
Réseaux sociaux
Zend framework
PHP
JQuery
JAVA
Wordpress
Photoshop
Administration réseaux
XML
Prestashop
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Joomla!
Drupal
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Premier
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe After Effects

Entreprises

  • Webcreation - Developper

    casablanca 2013 - maintenant

  • Allogroup - Developpeur web

    2012 - 2013 DE 01/10/20012 À 30/06/2013 : DÉVELOPPEUR À ALLOGROUPE.
    Mission :
    - Développement des sites web.

  • Digital One Burson-Marsteller - DÉVELOPPEUR ET ADMINISTRATEUR RÉSEAUX

    Casablanca 2009 - 2012 Mission :
    - Gestion des projets. ;
    - Développement et référencement des sites web. ;
    - Création et intégration des pages sur les réseaux sociaux..

  • SPIDER-NET - ANALYSTE PROGRAMMEUR

    2007 - 2009 Mission:
    - Développement des applications web.
    - Infographiste designer.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure En Ingénierie De L’Information, Télécommunication, Management & Bâtiment - ESTEM (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2009 BAC+4

    Developpement et reseaux informatique

  • EKTech (Fès)

    Fès 2005 - 2007 Technicien spécialisé en Génie logiciel

