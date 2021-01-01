Felouati OUSSAMA

Langages web :
- PHP5
- Frameworks ( Zend, J.Query, Mootools, ).
- CMS ( Joomla, Wordpress, Prestashop, Drupal ).
- J2ee ( jSP, EJB, Hibernate, Spring, Struts).
- ASP, ASP.Net
- HTML, DHTML, XML, CSS.
- JavaScript.
Langages de programmation :
- Java.
- Langage C++.
- Langage C.
- Visual basic.
- Pascal.
Éditeurs IDE :
NetBeans, Eclipse, Dreawmeaver, Webdeveloper.
Administration Système:
- Windows server 2003,
- Active directory
- DNS
- IIS
- DHCP
- Exchange2003,...
Administration bases de données :
- Oracle10G
- SQL server
- MySQL
- SQLite
- Access.
Administration Réseaux ( CISCO CCNA ) :
Graphisme :
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Fireworks
- Blender 3D
- Flash
- Swish
Multimedia :
- After effects
- Adobe Premiere
