Firas GHAFIR
LA GARENNE
En résumé
Entreprises
Alstom
- Stage
2014 - 2014
Stage à Alstom (Belfort), Etablissement Thermal Manufacturing - Service Méthodes et
Investissements.
Amélioration de la productivité des machines de pré-perçage pour les rotors de
turbines vapeurs :
* Détermination du système actuel en cycle de fonctionnement standard
* Détermination du système en cycle continu avec le dimensionnement.
IUT Ville d'Avray
- Etidiant
2012 - 2014
Formations
Université De Glyndwr (U.K.) (Wrexham)
Wrexham
2012 - 2012
HNC
IUT
Ville D'Avray
2011 - 2014
DUT en Génie Thermique et Energie
Lycée Albert Camus
Bois Colombes
2010 - 2011
Scientific Baccalaureate
Alexandro GONCALVES
El Idrissi SALIM
Yacine SEGHOUR