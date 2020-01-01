First Thierry SOUND AIMAR (AIMAR)

Music Composer
Nom de lentreprise FIRST SOUND 893022 Intermittent du spectacle
Dates demplois janv. 1965 Aujourdhui
Durée demploi56 ans
Lieu Alès 30100
composition multiples fulls styles classical modernes dance techno rock in roll garage Dreams music
by Anny music keyboard Professional Yamaha/ Korg/Casio/Roland/ Am registry's + of 398 instrumentales sound and Virtual Voice sound by organisations protectif of artist's S.A.C.E.M i have official international S.A.C.E.M Card
for th Listen chanel YouTube Just tape first sound aimar Afther search playlist 100 vidéo music by
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-sYzBseZRVkbGpqs1iPE2DOIHLzhgsjK
contacts per e-mail firstsound893022@gmail.com
