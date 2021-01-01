Retail
Flidj NORA
Flidj NORA
CRAPONNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
JTEKT Europe
- It Support Manager
2016 - maintenant
Projetlys
- Project coordinator
LYON
2015 - 2016
Biomerieux / Hcl technologie France
- Service Manager / coordinateur de projet IT
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2005 - 2015
Ordirope
- Technicienne support IT
Lyon
2004 - 2005
Avm informatique
- Technicienne itinerante reseau
2000 - 2001
Azlan training
- Technicienne support IT / Gestionnaire de parc informatique
1996 - 2000
Formations
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE
Lyon
1996 - 1998
BTS
technicien superieur en micro informatique et reseau
