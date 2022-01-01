Menu

Florence COURCY

Marseille

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • KAPORAL Jeans - Responsable achats & style accessoires

    Marseille 2012 - maintenant

  • Collaert L'Aiglon - Styliste - Chef de produit maroquinerie

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Azzaro, Redskins, Pierre Cardin, Franck Boclet, L'Aiglon, Devred, Armand Thiery, Bocage,...

  • Groupe TWC - Styliste - Chef de produit maroquinerie

    2009 - 2010 Mugler, Le Temps des Cerises, Paul & Joe Sister, Eden Park, Scooter

  • Sinéquanone - Styliste - Infographiste

    Paris 2004 - 2009

  • Mac-Ty - Styliste - Infographiste

    2003 - 2003

  • Tex Services International - Styliste Infographiste

    2001 - 2003

Formations

  • Lycée Sévigné

    Tourcoing 1999 - 2001 BTS

  • Lycée D’arts Appliqués Auguste Renoir (Paris)

    Paris 1998 - 1999 BT

    Arts Graphiques

