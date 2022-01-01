Florence COURCY

-
KAPORAL Jeans
- Responsable achats & style accessoires
Marseille
2012 - maintenant
-
Collaert L'Aiglon
- Styliste - Chef de produit maroquinerie
Paris
2010 - 2012
Azzaro, Redskins, Pierre Cardin, Franck Boclet, L'Aiglon, Devred, Armand Thiery, Bocage,...
-
Groupe TWC
- Styliste - Chef de produit maroquinerie
2009 - 2010
Mugler, Le Temps des Cerises, Paul & Joe Sister, Eden Park, Scooter
-
Sinéquanone
- Styliste - Infographiste
Paris
2004 - 2009
-
Mac-Ty
- Styliste - Infographiste
2003 - 2003
-
Tex Services International
- Styliste Infographiste
2001 - 2003