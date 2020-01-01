Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Florence DEMURE
Ajouter
Florence DEMURE
IVRY SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Ecoute
Organisation
Entreprises
Fnac
- Responsable de rayons Département Disque
IVRY SUR SEINE
2006 - maintenant
Fnac Italie 2
- Adjointe du Responsable Département Disque
IVRY SUR SEINE
2000 - 2006
Fnac des Ternes
- Vendeuse au rayon vidéo films
IVRY SUR SEINE
1991 - 2000
Formations
Faculté De La Sorbonne
Paris
1989 - 1991
DEUG
LEA
Réseau
Catherine CHEVOJON
David ANDRÉ
Nathalie RONCIER
Pascal SAND'HOMME
Pierre ARIBAUT
Sandra FASOLI
Sibylle MACRON
Stéphane MADDELEIN
Sylvie LATHIERE
Thierry RICHAUD