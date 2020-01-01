Menu

Florence GUITTENY

MARSEILLE

  • GROUPE MADER - Responsable Marketing et Communication

    2005 - maintenant

  • SPERIAN PROTECTION - Marcom Director EMEA Body Protection

    2001 - 2005

  • GROUPE BACOU - Chef de Produits Antibruit et Vêtements professionnels

    1996 - 2001

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1991 - 1995 Commerce International

  • Lycée Auguste Et Jean Renoir (Angers)

    Angers 1988 - 1991 Baccalauréat C

