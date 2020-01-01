Retail
Florence GUITTENY
Florence GUITTENY
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Entreprises
GROUPE MADER
- Responsable Marketing et Communication
2005 - maintenant
SPERIAN PROTECTION
- Marcom Director EMEA Body Protection
2001 - 2005
GROUPE BACOU
- Chef de Produits Antibruit et Vêtements professionnels
1996 - 2001
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1991 - 1995
Commerce International
Lycée Auguste Et Jean Renoir (Angers)
Angers
1988 - 1991
Baccalauréat C
Réseau
Alain DUC
Brahim HAMEDI
Guillaume BIGOT
Jean-François SILVESTRE
Michael DA COSTA
Nathalie BROUSSE
Nicolas CHEREAU
Sandrine LEPRESLE
Simon DU CREST
Yann LEFEVRE