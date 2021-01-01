Retail
Retail
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Florent MATUSZKIEWICZ
Florent MATUSZKIEWICZ
NIORT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Animal & Co - www.animaleco.com
- Responsable des ventes e-commerce
2011 - maintenant
Animal&Co
- Responsable de magasin
Niort
2005 - 2011
City-Zoo
- Adjoint au Directeur de Magasin
2003 - 2005
City-Zoo
- Responsable de rayon
2002 - 2003
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Et De Gestion ECD
Orleans
2000 - 2002
