Florent SIGNORELLO

Achieving 6 years of experience as a Network Engineer in the french top leading Telco operator after being graduated from a Master university degree. Ease of communications in both English and French.
Engineering:
Tasking Analysis and Design, Top Down/Structured Design, Network and Telecom Design, User Level Documentation and Schemes.
Service:
Hardware Integration, Customer Service & Technical Support, Analysis, Debug and Fix, Security and Network, Diagnostics, Troubleshooting and Repair Network and Datacenter.
Field of Services:
Engineering Services including Network Hardware Migration, Core Technologies, QoS deployment, Software deployment for Supervisions (HP NNMi).
- Network : Cisco Universe, Juniper QFabric and MX Routers, Load Balancers, Backbone design and QoS deployment.
- Security : F5 - BigIP - Checkpoint
- Business Development : ITIL V3
- Scripting Languages : Python - Perl - C basics - bash
- Proficient in all MS tools like excel, PowerPoint, projects, OneNote, Word, Visio. PPM and MS SharePoint
Mes compétences :
Management
Juniper
Protocole TCP/IP
Python
Routage IP
Border Gateway Protocol
Cisco IOS
ITIL Foundation V3
Gestion d'incidents
Ethernet
Wi-Fi
Conduite du changement