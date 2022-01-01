Florent SIGNORELLO

Achieving 6 years of experience as a Network Engineer in the french top leading Telco operator after being graduated from a Master university degree. Ease of communications in both English and French.



Engineering:

Tasking Analysis and Design, Top Down/Structured Design, Network and Telecom Design, User Level Documentation and Schemes.



Service:

Hardware Integration, Customer Service & Technical Support, Analysis, Debug and Fix, Security and Network, Diagnostics, Troubleshooting and Repair Network and Datacenter.



Field of Services:

Engineering Services including Network Hardware Migration, Core Technologies, QoS deployment, Software deployment for Supervisions (HP NNMi).



- Network : Cisco Universe, Juniper QFabric and MX Routers, Load Balancers, Backbone design and QoS deployment.

- Security : F5 - BigIP - Checkpoint

- Business Development : ITIL V3

- Scripting Languages : Python - Perl - C basics - bash

- Proficient in all MS tools like excel, PowerPoint, projects, OneNote, Word, Visio. PPM and MS SharePoint



Mes compétences :

Management

Juniper

Protocole TCP/IP

Python

Routage IP

Border Gateway Protocol

Cisco IOS

ITIL Foundation V3

Gestion d'incidents

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

Conduite du changement