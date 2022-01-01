Florent SIGNORELLO

Menu

Achieving 6 years of experience as a Network Engineer in the french top leading Telco operator after being graduated from a Master university degree. Ease of communications in both English and French.

Engineering:
Tasking Analysis and Design, Top Down/Structured Design, Network and Telecom Design, User Level Documentation and Schemes.

Service:
Hardware Integration, Customer Service & Technical Support, Analysis, Debug and Fix, Security and Network, Diagnostics, Troubleshooting and Repair Network and Datacenter.

Field of Services:
Engineering Services including Network Hardware Migration, Core Technologies, QoS deployment, Software deployment for Supervisions (HP NNMi).

- Network : Cisco Universe, Juniper QFabric and MX Routers, Load Balancers, Backbone design and QoS deployment.
- Security : F5 - BigIP - Checkpoint
- Business Development : ITIL V3
- Scripting Languages : Python - Perl - C basics - bash
- Proficient in all MS tools like excel, PowerPoint, projects, OneNote, Word, Visio. PPM and MS SharePoint

Mes compétences :
Management
Juniper
Protocole TCP/IP
Python
Routage IP
Border Gateway Protocol
Cisco IOS
ITIL Foundation V3
Gestion d'incidents
Ethernet
Wi-Fi
Conduite du changement

  • Orange France - Network Architect

    2015 - 2016 Global RFQ, strategic vendors choices.
    Automation matters to help industrializing network operations
    Contributions in the extension of the whole new data-center "Normandie" @Val de Reuil.
    Involved in the design and deployment of the overall Gigamon monitoring solution (2000+ monitoring ports capacity)

  • Orange France - Network analyst

    2013 - 2014 Involves my learning skills to help deploying new Cloud services into the brand New Datacenter of the group :
    -Contributing to define network and security engineering guidelines
    -Elaborate efficient process to industrialize SaaS deployment
    -Supporting the deployment team in the production phase
    -Contributes to the selection of suppliers and technical solutions
    -Defining Incident repositories to improve learning skills

  • Orange France - Network Engineer

    2008 - 2013 Managing the networks (Backbone and Platforms) that support GPRS and Orange Mobile data streams. Working essentially on Cisco Switch and Routers to manage MPLS backbone, Vrf, Trunking and troubleshoot critical networks incidents.

  • Lip6 - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 IPv6 Micro-Network elaboration based on various equipments (HP/Cisco/Juniper/Extreme Networks) –
    Collaborative work.
    Implementation and capture of advanced protocols (Mpls, Multicast, QoS ...) for an academic exploitation.

  • Essilor - Developper

    Charenton-le-Pont 2007 - 2007 [Paris Technologies HQ.]
    Internship focused on Microsoft last collaboration technologies (Sharepoint/C#)
    OpenXML Development

