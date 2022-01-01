Menu

Francis MARTIN

CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE

En résumé

En quatre mots, je suis ingénieur conseil en irradiation industrielle...

Aussi, si vous souhaitez en savoir plus, je vous suggère d'aller sur mon site mais aussi et surtout d'allez voir mon "successeur"

Notre partenariat avec RADSYS devrait aussi vous interesser

J'ai occupé pendant deux années la fonction de Directeur Technique Opérationnel au LAL/IN2P3/CNRS (Laboratoire de l'Accélérateur Linéaire) http://www.lal.in2p3.fr/spip.php?rubrique236

Il y a aussi des informations plus pertinentes sur LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/francismartin

Mes compétences :
dosimétrie
Stérilisation
Sterilization
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Various - Affiliations, Award, Patent

    maintenant - Francis is an active member of BNEN which stands for Bureau de Normalisation d'Equipements Nucléaires. This organization produces the French standard for “Electron Beam Installations”.

    - He is one of the French Technical Experts within ISO/TC85/WG3 (Dosimetry for Radiation Processing).

    - He is member of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Material) as well as SEE (Societe de l'Electricite et de l'Electronique) and SFRP (Societe Francaise de Radio Protection)

    - He receive an Award for Technical Contributions at ASTM subcommittee E10.01 (Dosimetry for Radiation Processing)

    - Patent Inventor; Apparatus and method for electron beam irradiation having improved dose uniformity ratio

  • moi c'est bien aussi... - Retraité

    2018 - maintenant

  • CNRS / IN2P3 / LAL Laboratoire de l'Accélérateur Linéaire - Technical Director

    2009 - 2011 Technical Direction of a CNRS/IN2P3 laboratory with about 180 people. On top of "daily" activities (infrastructure & building responsibilities), management of Microelectronics, Computing Sciences, Mechanical, Advanced Detectors R&D and Accelerators departments.

  • NACRE (Industrial Irradiation Consulting) - General Manager

    1996 - 2018 - Francis' expertise is available, on a consulting basis, to address any aspect of Electron Beam Processing. My main references are with IBA, Raychem, RDI, RADSYS, Acome, ...

    - I led the disassembly of an RDI machine and the associate product handling system located in France and it's reinstallation in Mexico
    - I have been leading for IBA half of the Rhodotron® TT200/300 installations. We can mention; in Chicago area, for STERIS (Isomedix); in Spain, for ION+MED; in Japan, for NFI; in Bridgeport New Jersey, for Sterigenics; in Germany, for BGS and for Gamma Service and finally a turn key in Shanghai for Sterigenics including on top of the electron beam machine, conveyor, safety system and a fully integrated process control. Price of such equipment is in between 3 and 7.5M Euros.
    - I was also helping potential customers for configurations of building and conveyor (feasibility study, radiation shielding, building lay-out, product handling system,...)
    - Project Manager for Hanoi Hospital 108 including building (5000m², 5 floors), Isotopes Production (Cyclotron, Hot Cells for Tl, Ga, FDG,...), Medical Imaging and Patient Rooms for 13.5 M Euros.
    - And finally, I provide my expertise in dosimetry especially during qualification of machines

    See www.nacre.fr

  • RAYCHEM (remaned TYCO) - Operation Manager

    1986 - 1996 Material Science Technology For Industry, Electronics, Telecom,...

    From 1991 to 1996 - Operations Manager

    - Management of up to 30 people
    - Activities consolidation (right-sizing human resources)
    - Conceiving of a supervisor for the crosslink unit; "zero paper" with manufacturing follow-up, quality, preventive maintenance
    - Capital expenses control (polluting exhaust suppression, stocks control using bar codes)
    - Crosslinking sub-contracting agreement($1M a year)
    - Industrial re-engineering:
    a) Study and starting of a new packaging (productivity increased by 250%)
    b) Stocks reorganization (stock rotation 8 times a year)
    c) Extrusion line shut down
    - Total Quality implementation ; TQE2 certification (ISO9002 equivalent), groups of progress,...

    From 1986 to 1991 - In charge of manufacturing line

    - Installation of a polymers crosslinking unit ($5M) using electron beam (RDI 3MeV 120kW)
    - Industrial start up (recruitment, maintenance, procedures, security)

  • CGR-MeV (remaned Linac Technologies) - Project Leader

    1979 - 1986 The company is a particle accelerator manufacturer for medicine, science or industry

    From 1982 to 1986 - Project Leader

    - Studies, realizations, tests of electron linear accelerators (investments of $2m to 10m)
    - Installation and commissioning (Belgium and France for meat poultry treatment)

    From 1979 to 1982 - Electronic Engineer

    - In charge of studies, design and tests of electronics on machines (Cyclotron, Electron beam)

Formations

