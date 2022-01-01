Francis MARTIN

-
- Francis is an active member of BNEN which stands for Bureau de Normalisation d'Equipements Nucléaires. This organization produces the French standard for “Electron Beam Installations”.
- He is one of the French Technical Experts within ISO/TC85/WG3 (Dosimetry for Radiation Processing).
- He is member of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Material) as well as SEE (Societe de l'Electricite et de l'Electronique) and SFRP (Societe Francaise de Radio Protection)
- He receive an Award for Technical Contributions at ASTM subcommittee E10.01 (Dosimetry for Radiation Processing)
- Patent Inventor; Apparatus and method for electron beam irradiation having improved dose uniformity ratio
-
2018 - maintenant
-
CNRS / IN2P3 / LAL Laboratoire de l'Accélérateur Linéaire
- Technical Director
2009 - 2011
Technical Direction of a CNRS/IN2P3 laboratory with about 180 people. On top of "daily" activities (infrastructure & building responsibilities), management of Microelectronics, Computing Sciences, Mechanical, Advanced Detectors R&D and Accelerators departments.
-
NACRE (Industrial Irradiation Consulting)
- General Manager
1996 - 2018
- Francis' expertise is available, on a consulting basis, to address any aspect of Electron Beam Processing. My main references are with IBA, Raychem, RDI, RADSYS, Acome, ...
- I led the disassembly of an RDI machine and the associate product handling system located in France and it's reinstallation in Mexico
- I have been leading for IBA half of the Rhodotron® TT200/300 installations. We can mention; in Chicago area, for STERIS (Isomedix); in Spain, for ION+MED; in Japan, for NFI; in Bridgeport New Jersey, for Sterigenics; in Germany, for BGS and for Gamma Service and finally a turn key in Shanghai for Sterigenics including on top of the electron beam machine, conveyor, safety system and a fully integrated process control. Price of such equipment is in between 3 and 7.5M Euros.
- I was also helping potential customers for configurations of building and conveyor (feasibility study, radiation shielding, building lay-out, product handling system,...)
- Project Manager for Hanoi Hospital 108 including building (5000m², 5 floors), Isotopes Production (Cyclotron, Hot Cells for Tl, Ga, FDG,...), Medical Imaging and Patient Rooms for 13.5 M Euros.
- And finally, I provide my expertise in dosimetry especially during qualification of machines
See www.nacre.fr
-
RAYCHEM (remaned TYCO)
- Operation Manager
1986 - 1996
Material Science Technology For Industry, Electronics, Telecom,...
From 1991 to 1996 - Operations Manager
- Management of up to 30 people
- Activities consolidation (right-sizing human resources)
- Conceiving of a supervisor for the crosslink unit; "zero paper" with manufacturing follow-up, quality, preventive maintenance
- Capital expenses control (polluting exhaust suppression, stocks control using bar codes)
- Crosslinking sub-contracting agreement($1M a year)
- Industrial re-engineering:
a) Study and starting of a new packaging (productivity increased by 250%)
b) Stocks reorganization (stock rotation 8 times a year)
c) Extrusion line shut down
- Total Quality implementation ; TQE2 certification (ISO9002 equivalent), groups of progress,...
From 1986 to 1991 - In charge of manufacturing line
- Installation of a polymers crosslinking unit ($5M) using electron beam (RDI 3MeV 120kW)
- Industrial start up (recruitment, maintenance, procedures, security)
-
CGR-MeV (remaned Linac Technologies)
- Project Leader
1979 - 1986
The company is a particle accelerator manufacturer for medicine, science or industry
From 1982 to 1986 - Project Leader
- Studies, realizations, tests of electron linear accelerators (investments of $2m to 10m)
- Installation and commissioning (Belgium and France for meat poultry treatment)
From 1979 to 1982 - Electronic Engineer
- In charge of studies, design and tests of electronics on machines (Cyclotron, Electron beam)