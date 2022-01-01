Menu

Franck AUBRY

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conception
Formation
Outillage
Plasturgie
Rhéologie
Stratégie
Strategie Industrielle

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Industrial Engineering Manager

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Global industrial coordination between the plants, plastic process innovation, plastic Industrial strategy, & expertise deployment for Thermal System business group.
    Senior Expert Plastic Process, global technical support, teacher and writer of training at the Valeo Institute, university, conferences...

  • VALEO - Plastic Engineering Expert

    Paris 2009 - maintenant Define a global product / process industrial strategy: Innovation, business plan, investment plan and organization
    Define design guidelines, methodology, cost centre
    Valeo Institute trainer and global technical support
    Interlocutor to the vendor tooling for quotation: moulds, R&D, part price
    Assisted to the benchmark analysis for technological innovations
    Involved in Eco green plastics raw material consortium
    Management of workshop lean R&D and manufacturing

  • VALEO - Tooling Engineering Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Managing a team of engineers - 80 moulds per year from a range of 1 to 12 tons figuring 10 000k€.
    Follow up of products in all development phases
    Manage the industrial transfer and the start of production on site (France, Romania, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Spain)
    Ensure continue improvement of mould and machine specifications and define the best practice "back to design"
    Monthly reporting of results and key figures

  • VALEO - Plastic Industrial Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2009 Define Moulding R&D strategy for the activity: Innovation & R&D development
    Product / process innovation projects management : patents held
    Ensuring and coordinating the development of Asian toolmakers: 100% of moulds launched in Asia
    Competences management: set in a road map of the key competences with training course linked
    Set up a competitively centre for mould tuning in Valeo France: Development of Process Monitoring
    Liasing with purchasing for tools for coordination in world perimeter for the establishment of purchasing strategy

  • VALEO - Mould Design Leader

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Set up specification and preliminary design of moulds, planning, cost and delivery time follow up.
    Sign off the mould design and machining follow up in Malaysia, Romania, Portugal and Italy.
    Ensure the trial moulding and tuning, lead the product design change, manage pre series

  • VALEO - Moulding Process Engineer

    Paris 1997 - 2000 Engineering of a group technology cell for blower wheel production
    Production technical support
    Annual productivity 330 K€, downsizing the SMED to 6 min and rejects -30%

  • VALEO - Plastic Raw material Engineer

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Technical team member

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 1992 - 1996 Matériaux polymères

