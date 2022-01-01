Franck AUBRY

Paris2011 - maintenantGlobal industrial coordination between the plants, plastic process innovation, plastic Industrial strategy, & expertise deployment for Thermal System business group.
Senior Expert Plastic Process, global technical support, teacher and writer of training at the Valeo Institute, university, conferences...
VALEO
- Plastic Engineering Expert
Paris2009 - maintenantDefine a global product / process industrial strategy: Innovation, business plan, investment plan and organization
Define design guidelines, methodology, cost centre
Valeo Institute trainer and global technical support
Interlocutor to the vendor tooling for quotation: moulds, R&D, part price
Assisted to the benchmark analysis for technological innovations
Involved in Eco green plastics raw material consortium
Management of workshop lean R&D and manufacturing
VALEO
- Tooling Engineering Manager
Paris2009 - 2009Managing a team of engineers - 80 moulds per year from a range of 1 to 12 tons figuring 10 000k€.
Follow up of products in all development phases
Manage the industrial transfer and the start of production on site (France, Romania, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Spain)
Ensure continue improvement of mould and machine specifications and define the best practice "back to design"
Monthly reporting of results and key figures
VALEO
- Plastic Industrial Manager
Paris2002 - 2009Define Moulding R&D strategy for the activity: Innovation & R&D development
Product / process innovation projects management : patents held
Ensuring and coordinating the development of Asian toolmakers: 100% of moulds launched in Asia
Competences management: set in a road map of the key competences with training course linked
Set up a competitively centre for mould tuning in Valeo France: Development of Process Monitoring
Liasing with purchasing for tools for coordination in world perimeter for the establishment of purchasing strategy
VALEO
- Mould Design Leader
Paris2000 - 2002Set up specification and preliminary design of moulds, planning, cost and delivery time follow up.
Sign off the mould design and machining follow up in Malaysia, Romania, Portugal and Italy.
Ensure the trial moulding and tuning, lead the product design change, manage pre series
VALEO
- Moulding Process Engineer
Paris1997 - 2000Engineering of a group technology cell for blower wheel production
Production technical support
Annual productivity 330 K€, downsizing the SMED to 6 min and rejects -30%