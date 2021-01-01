Retail
Franck FABBRI
Franck FABBRI
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.franck-fabbri.xxld.ru
Fnac
- Agent Logistique
IVRY SUR SEINE
2010 - 2011
Boulanger
- Employé Libre Service / Magasinier
FRETIN
2008 - 2009
Formations
Lycée La Providence
Amiens
2003 - 2006
BAC Professionnel de Maintenance
BAC Pro Maintenance
Lycée La Providence
Amiens
2001 - 2003
BEP Électrotechnique
Alexandre MOUSSE
Bagnokaba Moïse BADJO