Menu

Franck PIASEK

TOURNY

En résumé

Http://raesal.xxld.ru

Entreprises

  • Etde ls - Technicien de maintenance

    maintenant

  • Polymont - Chef d équipe

    La Celle Saint Cloud 2012 - maintenant

  • ETDE - Technicien de maintenance

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau