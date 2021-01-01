Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François BERETTI
Ajouter
François BERETTI
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.françois-beretti.jver.ru
Formations
Université Nantes Polytech'Nantes
Nantes
2000 - 2003
Systèmes informatiques - Logiciels et réseaux
Réseau
Clément BUCCO
Damien COUERON
Elise MONTIER
Gérard CRÉMIER
Gregory MUGUET
Hamid IZOUGARHANE
Joan GATUING
Lara MULLER
Olivier DE MERINGO
Olivier LE BOURCE