Menu

Francois DREYFUSS

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

COURTABOEUF

En résumé

Http://israstet.19sexy.pw

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.francois-dreyfuss.okwh.xyz

  • Hewlett Packard - EMEA Delivery Assurance - Growth Support

    COURTABOEUF 2013 - 2015 Offer advice, recommendations and criticisms over the lifespan of new pursuits through a series of governance reviews and meetings, to assure the quality of the solution is according to HP’s standards and fits the portfolio as well as the overall company’s strategies for all capabilities in scope.

  • Hewlett Packard - ITO EMEA Data Center Facilities and Mainframe New Business Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2013 Responsible for the service delivery for all clients in EMEA
    Dedicated migration management process and knowledge transfer
    Migration and consolidation planning and project execution
    Manage software release plans and Hardware refresh plans
    Offshore capability program management
    Manage Mainframe and Data Centers Facilities new business (pipeline, forecast, deal support and review…)

  • Hewlett Packard - Mainframe and Operations Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2009 - 2011 Mainframe, AS/400, NonStop and Operations Manager for the Bank of Ireland account.

    Mainframe (z/series)
    i/series
    NonStop
    Database and Transaction Systems (DB2, IMS, CICS, MQ)
    Operations
    Disaster Recovery
    People Management (50 people reporting)
    Contracts Negotiation
    Finance and Budgets (CapEx, OpEx, forecast)
    Procurement
    Client Management

  • Hewlett Packard - Outsourcing Solution Architect

    COURTABOEUF 2007 - 2009 Working as a back-office Solution Architect on large outsourcing deals (>EUR 100M).

    Given my background as a mainframe systems engineer, I am also involved in all deals with a mainframe component (z/OS), to help build solutions and business cases. Involved in contracts negotiations, writing contracts schedules, etc...

  • Hewlett Packard - Ingenieur Systemes

    COURTABOEUF 2003 - 2007 Transferred from Procter&Gamble to Hewlett Packard as part of an outsourcing deal.

    Also involved in systems architecture and due diligence as part of new deals HP bids for in all regions.

    Current projects:
    • Data Centers relocation in Singapore, for SGX (Singapore Stock Exchange)
    • Managing hardware refresh for P&G in North America (both for the data center and disaster recovery site),
    • Leading the z/OS upgrade (1.4 to 1.7) for P&G in North America and Europe.

  • Procter&Gamble - Ingenieur Systemes

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1998 - 2003 Working as a mainframes systems engineer as part of a 12 people team supporting over 100,000 users.

    Managing security and network products, and responsible for the disaster recovery plan for the European and North American data centers (5 mainframes, 16 images, under OS/390).

    My duties also involve taking part in support rotations, training peer employees, as well as recruiting.

    Promoted to systems manager in 2002, I was on a 6-month assignment in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA in 2002-2003 to provide the North American team with technical expertise on various projects.

    I am currently leading an images consolidations project, a network migration to OSA adapters project, as well as security conversions efforts.

    Other projects I worked on include (but are not limited to):
    • Management of the OS/390 2.10 to z/OS 1.4 upgrade (and 3rd party vendors software)
    • Management of the hardware refresh (z890, Shark and VTS)
    • Development of tools (maintenance/migration tool, conversion tools…)
    • Various Software eliminations
    • Conversions (processes from using VTAM to using TCP/IP, variable blocks to fixed blocks datasets allocations, email and efax implementation…)
    • Standardization and alignment of the systems, cleanup of the systems…
    • WebSphere proof of concept (integration of the mainframe with the latest technologies, across platforms)

  • Ville de Nancy - Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux

    1997 - 1998 Systems and network engineer and administrator of the city’s computer network.

    Initially detached to the city hall while carrying out my military duty, I was then hired on a 6-month contract.

    The environment consisted of 4 NT servers, 1 Escala server, 2 GCOS servers, over 700 NT workstations, 10 routers, and about 20 remote sites.

    My duty was to design and administer the network infrastructure.

    I also supported and administered the Lotus Domino server.

    I was also involved in the development and implementation of the black fiber local loop for the CUGN (Communauté Urbaine du Grand Nancy).

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée