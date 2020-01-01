-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.francois-dreyfuss.okwh.xyz
-
Hewlett Packard
- EMEA Delivery Assurance - Growth Support
COURTABOEUF
2013 - 2015
Offer advice, recommendations and criticisms over the lifespan of new pursuits through a series of governance reviews and meetings, to assure the quality of the solution is according to HP’s standards and fits the portfolio as well as the overall company’s strategies for all capabilities in scope.
-
Hewlett Packard
- ITO EMEA Data Center Facilities and Mainframe New Business Manager
COURTABOEUF
2010 - 2013
Responsible for the service delivery for all clients in EMEA
Dedicated migration management process and knowledge transfer
Migration and consolidation planning and project execution
Manage software release plans and Hardware refresh plans
Offshore capability program management
Manage Mainframe and Data Centers Facilities new business (pipeline, forecast, deal support and review…)
-
Hewlett Packard
- Mainframe and Operations Manager
COURTABOEUF
2009 - 2011
Mainframe, AS/400, NonStop and Operations Manager for the Bank of Ireland account.
Mainframe (z/series)
i/series
NonStop
Database and Transaction Systems (DB2, IMS, CICS, MQ)
Operations
Disaster Recovery
People Management (50 people reporting)
Contracts Negotiation
Finance and Budgets (CapEx, OpEx, forecast)
Procurement
Client Management
-
Hewlett Packard
- Outsourcing Solution Architect
COURTABOEUF
2007 - 2009
Working as a back-office Solution Architect on large outsourcing deals (>EUR 100M).
Given my background as a mainframe systems engineer, I am also involved in all deals with a mainframe component (z/OS), to help build solutions and business cases. Involved in contracts negotiations, writing contracts schedules, etc...
-
Hewlett Packard
- Ingenieur Systemes
COURTABOEUF
2003 - 2007
Transferred from Procter&Gamble to Hewlett Packard as part of an outsourcing deal.
Also involved in systems architecture and due diligence as part of new deals HP bids for in all regions.
Current projects:
• Data Centers relocation in Singapore, for SGX (Singapore Stock Exchange)
• Managing hardware refresh for P&G in North America (both for the data center and disaster recovery site),
• Leading the z/OS upgrade (1.4 to 1.7) for P&G in North America and Europe.
-
Procter&Gamble
- Ingenieur Systemes
Asnières-sur-Seine
1998 - 2003
Working as a mainframes systems engineer as part of a 12 people team supporting over 100,000 users.
Managing security and network products, and responsible for the disaster recovery plan for the European and North American data centers (5 mainframes, 16 images, under OS/390).
My duties also involve taking part in support rotations, training peer employees, as well as recruiting.
Promoted to systems manager in 2002, I was on a 6-month assignment in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA in 2002-2003 to provide the North American team with technical expertise on various projects.
I am currently leading an images consolidations project, a network migration to OSA adapters project, as well as security conversions efforts.
Other projects I worked on include (but are not limited to):
• Management of the OS/390 2.10 to z/OS 1.4 upgrade (and 3rd party vendors software)
• Management of the hardware refresh (z890, Shark and VTS)
• Development of tools (maintenance/migration tool, conversion tools…)
• Various Software eliminations
• Conversions (processes from using VTAM to using TCP/IP, variable blocks to fixed blocks datasets allocations, email and efax implementation…)
• Standardization and alignment of the systems, cleanup of the systems…
• WebSphere proof of concept (integration of the mainframe with the latest technologies, across platforms)
-
Ville de Nancy
- Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux
1997 - 1998
Systems and network engineer and administrator of the city’s computer network.
Initially detached to the city hall while carrying out my military duty, I was then hired on a 6-month contract.
The environment consisted of 4 NT servers, 1 Escala server, 2 GCOS servers, over 700 NT workstations, 10 routers, and about 20 remote sites.
My duty was to design and administer the network infrastructure.
I also supported and administered the Lotus Domino server.
I was also involved in the development and implementation of the black fiber local loop for the CUGN (Communauté Urbaine du Grand Nancy).