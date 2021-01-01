Menu

François RICHARD-NICOLAS

  • Engineer. Then international salesman.
  • BUCYRUS, RAI-TILLIERES, GEOSERVICES, ALSTOM & GOLD FIELDS.
Milwaukee, Johannesburg , Luanda & Paris.

En résumé

A French officer trained at a prestigious Military Academy, I also studied mining in SOUTH-AFRICA and at Mines PARITECH. After 10 years in production and R&D (gold extraction sites and offshore oil & gas platforms) I started a career as an international salesman of industrial equipment and spare parts.

My field experience gives me credibility in most industries. I developped a genuine connivence with large operators and I quickly understand their real needs. This permitted to promote and sell my products in really impenetable structures, such as international mining and oil & gas companies, water treatment groups, Military settings, Scandinavian shipping executives and even medical organizations.

My presentations are quick and to the point. Most prospects become regular customers.

I negotiate in 5 languages.

A professionnal scuba diving instructor and an amateur journalist, I also belong to MENSA Society.

I live in France and Poland.

My most successful recent markets? Chile, Mexico, South-Africa, West-African mining and CIS. Good dealings in Norway and the USA.

I work now as a freelance. Ready to defend your flag!

Entreprises

  BUCYRUS, RAI-TILLIERES, GEOSERVICES, ALSTOM & GOLD FIELDS. - Engineer. Then international salesman.

    Milwaukee, Johannesburg , Luanda & Paris. 1981 - maintenant Mine planning;
    Oil & gas drilling;
    Sales of equipments in 35 countries.

Formations

Réseau

