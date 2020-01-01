Menu

Francois STUYCK

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MicroC
Microsoft Office
Git
C
Linux
VHDL
Simulink
Qgis
Matlab
R
Python
Proteus
OpenCV
C++
Automotive
Signal processing
Spatial
Image processing

Entreprises

  • Cgg - Subsurface image processing intern

    Paris 2017 - 2017 CGG is the recognized leader in subsurface seismic imaging, particularly in the areas of
    3D depth imaging, 4D imaging and reservoir characterization.
    Reporting to a Team Leader I had to participate to the
    construction of three-dimensional subsurface images from reflection seismic soundings
    using proprietary data processing modules on arrays of CPU and/or GPU computer
    systems.
    I learned to develop and apply the latest data imaging techniques to optimize the
    quality of the subsurface image, whilst removing noise from the reflection seismic
    soundings, including identification and suppression of previously unseen types of noise in
    new exploration areas, all with the aim of creating state-of-the-art subsurface images for
    our customers

  • Transmark EDS - Electronic technician

    2014 - 2014 In charge of electronic drilling tools maintenance : Measurement while drilling and Logging while drilling tools.

  • Excellentia-formation - Private teacher

    Toulouse 2013 - 2017 Teaching mathematics to High-School students needing support .

  • Engie - Technician

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 In charge of creating and implementing a data base arborescence on a server.

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2016 - 2017 Signal Imagerie Applications

    Master degree (MSC) in Electronics Electrotechnics and Automatism specialized in signal processing in the field of imagery, audio and video for spatial and medical applications

Réseau