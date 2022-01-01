Menu

François VAN-KEMMEL

GENÈVE

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - Technical Solution Consultant

    2008 - 2008

  • BUNGE - Telecommunication, Network and Security Manager

    White Plains 2008 - maintenant

  • Orange Business Services - Global Change Manager

    2007 - 2008

  • Orange Business Services - Lead Customer Service Manager

    2004 - 2007

  • Cable & Wireless - Customer Solutions consultant

    2001 - 2004

  • DEC / Compaq - Network solution engineer

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)

    Avon 1996 - 1999

