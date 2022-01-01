Retail
François VAN-KEMMEL
François VAN-KEMMEL
GENÈVE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange Business Services
- Technical Solution Consultant
2008 - 2008
BUNGE
- Telecommunication, Network and Security Manager
White Plains
2008 - maintenant
Orange Business Services
- Global Change Manager
2007 - 2008
Orange Business Services
- Lead Customer Service Manager
2004 - 2007
Cable & Wireless
- Customer Solutions consultant
2001 - 2004
DEC / Compaq
- Network solution engineer
1999 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)
Avon
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Benoît FLAMENT
Charlotte MONGON VITASSE
Christine NUGNES
Clément STOLL
Daniel ANASTASI
Grégory LIPPENS
Loic ROYER
Marc RUMELLO
Michael LAMORISSE
Thierry TEMPLIER