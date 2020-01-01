Frédéric BAR

-
Life Technologies (ex Applied Biosystems)
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE
maintenant
-
Steris Surgical Technologies
- Area Sales Director Europe&EEMEA
2017 - maintenant
Job Summary
Promoted from previous role to manage the rapidly growing STERIS Life Sciences business in Europe and EEMEA with a team of Regional Managers who manage Account Managers in the whole of Europe and EEMEA.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Develop a high performance sales and marketing organization to effectively achieve STERIS Life Sciences business objectives.
Provide vision, guidance and leadership to the field team through effective communication of objectives, hands-on coaching, and team development.
Create and drive effective sales and educational initiatives.
Create and manage spending budgets for sales activities (local trade shows, educational efforts, etc.)
Work effectively with Product/Business Managers to design and execute strategic sales and marketing initiatives.
Proactively identify and communicate changes in the Life Sciences, analyse competitive pressures to develop and modify strategies and tactics accordingly.
Cultivate and maintain strategic customer corporations and key opinion leader relationships.
Responsible for P&L and sales forecasting.
Negotiate and control pricing agreements and strategies.
Attend and work with STERIS technical Services at customers, meetings, seminars, and conferences as appropriate.
Leadership Skills:
Experience and success in recruiting and retaining a high performance sales team and a demonstrated ability to lead and manage a diverse and large sales team with Regional managers who manage Account Managers
Proven business analysis and judgment with the ability to proactively manage business to meet objectives.
Strategy development, project management, problem solving, and change management skills.
Solid understanding of regulatory requirements and issues around supply chain in multiple countries
Exceptional negotiation skills.
Ability to build positive working relationships, both internally and externally.
Ability to effectively present information to all levels including management and corporate
-
STERIS
- European Sales Manager
2013 - 2017
STERIS Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio. The company is quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (STE), and has revenues exceeding $1,4BN and employs 5000 in their subsidiaries and affiliates around the world.
The company engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, surgical and critical care support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company develops and markets capital equipment, consumables and services.
I work for the Life Sciences Business Unit (see www.sterislifesciences.com), a well-established and very profitable business managed autonomously from the Health Care Business Unit, and as the product portfolio is comprised of both capital Equipment and consumable (formulated Chemistry).
I am reporting into a VP Global Sales based in the USA.
The life Sciences sells a range of equipment and detergents, disinfectants and process indicators to Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and also Medical Devices companies.
Management of a Sales team for formulated detergent and disinfection chemistries are made through direct country sales representatives in the main Markets: France 2, Spain 1, Benelux 1.
I develop business skills in addition to sales management experience, as I am responsible for managing the P&L for the region supported by senior financial and general management.
Expressed Skills for this job:
• Solid commercial skills
• Experience of managing and coaching a team
• Fluent English, French and interaction in Spanish
• Business Acumen
• Team work across the region
• Ability to travel extensively
• Selling to the pharmaceutical market
• Key account management within the pharmaceutical industry
-
Life Technologies
- Integration Leader
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE
2012 - 2013
Primary objective:
Provide overall strategy and leadership in integrating acquired international business. Build the overall transition plan after close based on the overall strategic rationale and executing on plan to meet the business and financial goals. I am managing project that cross the functional organization and are critical to meeting Life Technologies objectives in the Animal Health segment.
Key Accountabilities:
- Develop detailed project integration plans, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports in support of the overall strategic rationale and financial goals.
- Lead the overall process for acquisition integration, including go-to-market strategy (sales, marketing, product, customer development, etc.) and operations integration like Manufacturing, Regulatory affairs, Quality Assurance ISO9001, EHS, recruitments, IT, Facilities, ERP Edward enterprise One implementation.
- Play a significant role in providing key metrics to monitor project progresses.
- Coordinate with all key business partners to determine high-level priorities, project resources, schedules, to ensure a successful integration.
- Responsible for assembling and leading cross-functional integration teams involved in the integration process and provide support, manage, address and solve critical issues.
- Lead cultural transition, acting a resource for employees and managers of the acquired company as they are rolled into the Life Technologies organization.
- Identify project risks/gaps and create risk mitigation plans.
- Deliver formal presentations to senior management and CEO staff to provide status updates on integrations.
- Other duties/projects as required based on situational requirements and needs of the business
-
Life Technologies
- Sr. Marketing Manager EMEA
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE
2010 - 2012
Managing marketing strategic plan and execution of 3 business units campaigns. Strong focus given on 3 area of business: Animal Health diagnostic, Microbiological Food Safety Testing and Biopharmaceutical upstream and downstream impurities and contaminants screening.
This include quartely defined groups of tactic new product introduction, email, collaterals, social media, events.
Responsible for data base improvement and CRM (siebel) integration.
-
Life Technologies
- Key Account Manager
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE
2006 - 2010
Responsabilities:
Take the leadership in exploring, developing and establishing value added solutions for quality and safety testing and biosecurity. Markets: Pharma QA/QC, Food&beverages, animal health, biosecurity
Achievements :
Cross-functional activity to train and motivate a team with 14 sales rep’s. 1,8M$ rev 2008. Growth > to 20% per year.
Key account management within a pan-european team for major Pharmas and food companies.
Member of cross-divisional European projects
Owner of ISO16140 AFAQ AFNOR certification of Salmonella spp kit
Member of AFNOR expert groups for molecular biology
-
Thermo Electron
- Sales&Marketing Manager
2006 - 2002
Responsibilities :
Managing a business unit for the french area
Managing a 5 sales rep’s team (7,5 M€ revenue/year)
Product line: Rheometry, polymer processing
Member of country leadership team and marcom group
Responsible of Customer demo centre in Europe.
Achievements :
Built a complete new sale team with sales both with new starters and experienced sales rep’s.
Implementation of a commercial and marketing strategy.
Achieving Quota in 2003, 2004, 2005.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Area Sales and Marketing Manager
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE
2002 - 2006
Responsibilities :Managing a business unit for the french area for the rheology business
Managing a 5 sales rep’s team (7,5 M€ revenue/year)
Product line: Rheometry, polymer processing
Member of country leadership team
Customer demo centre leader
2004, 2005.
-
Thermo Electron GmbH
- Product Specialist
2000 - 2002
for THERMO ELECTRON GmbH(Karlsruhe, Germany),(leader for laboratory instruments, 2,5 b$)
Responsibilities :
Development of the internal know-how of rheo-physics techniques. Promote of a new instrument concept for the dealer network and subsidiaries.
Product line: Rheometry, polymer processing
Achievements :
Development of a marketing strategy. (product mix)
International product training for the Thermo Electron sister companies and dealers.
Rheology application support for the French sales team.
-
Rheocontrol
- Technical and Sales Manager
1998 - 2000
for RHEOCONTROL S.A., Start-up developed with the C.N.R.S. RHEOLOGY equipment. (study of flow capabilities of fluids) (PESSAC 33)
Responsibilities :
Create a start-up company from business plan to Managing technical development for the FOOD Industries.
Sales Manager for France.
Achievements :
Have led a project on a rheoreactor from the development stage right through to production stage
Organisation of marketing strategy and customer relations