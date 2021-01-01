Frederic MATUSZEK

-
- Business Owner
2016 - maintenant
We sell our work all over the world to fine art connoisseurs, passionate individuals, small and large companies. Our studio offer handmade original pieces for stylish art lovers, using traditional equipment and printing methods dating back to the 15th century mixed with hi tech laser cutting techniques. We believe an original artwork can work wonders in every place and for everyone. That’s why we make a point to create beautiful, expertly, graphic works by the artist’s hand.
-
La bonne société
- Business Owner
2015 - maintenant
Product Design Ux Ui, Brand, Mkt, Com. Helping startup’s to lead growth. Our consultancy supports all types of digital product design initiatives.
• All visual product design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering. Translate high-level requirements into user experience, interaction flows, and transform them into intuitive and functional user interfaces promoting best practices and the highest standards.
• Designing meaningful experiences, establish and promote brand, brand vision & positioning, communications and on/off marketing operations.
-
Meetic
- Head of Design
Paris
2001 - 2014
Launched meetic products and brands across Europe. Chief Creative Officer group reporting to the CEO & VP. IPO 500M€ in 2005 and acquired by Match.com in 2010. With stakeholders we released 24 brands over 17 countries plus Asia and Latam, desktop as well as mobile apps. Leading Ux & Ui product design sprints down to pixel perfect templates.
Hands-on digital product designer, responsible for the entire face of the company, I’m leading products Ux & Ui design, desktop / mobile and innovation from concept to completion, on time, on brief and within budget. Team building, recruiting and nurturing team. I also act between disciplines, marketing, brand, product, tech departments.
My strengths are forward-thinking, innovation, product design down to pixel perfect templates, style guides & specs, user journey, flow design, product definition and optimization, funnel AARRR. Brand content, brand consistency, cobranding. Strategic and operational design applied to: on/off Marketing, Communication, Brand.
-
IFrance
- Head of Design
1999 - 2001
Executive Art Director reporting to Marc Simoncini, Leading product design operations. Sold to Vivendi Universal 182M€ in 2000, iFrance Saas B2C platform one of the first community portal in Europe (France, Switzerland, Quebec, Belgium, Italy, Spain...).
A pioneer service that became one of the most visited online destination in Europe, with a global presence in more than 40 countries. Operational product design, team management, operational and strategic development applied to: innovation, product, brand, advertising, events, ... Recruiting, managing and nurturing the design team.
-
Various
- Digital Art Director
1997 - 2000
Digital Art Director. Represented by Tribe / Le book. F. Perrin / Selenite. Consultant for firms and brands such as :
Publicis – French Senat – Les Clics d'or – Altédia – Axa – La Redoute, PPR – Mauboussin – VU Net – Studio Grolier – Hachette – Index + – Coplanet – Hewlett-Packard – Publipanel – Schlumberger – La Ratp – Voove – M6 Publicité – Bee's net – Plan Créatif – Ratp – Sudameris bank – INPI – Eridiana Begin-Say – French Ministry of Finance – Cannes film festival – Dupont – SVP – MCM Atlas trophy.
-
Softplace
- Digital Art Director
1997 - 1998
Digital Agency & Video games, Roland Garros, tennis. Software, Houde, pharmaceutical.
-
Mccann Erickson
- Digital Art Director
New York
1996 - 1997
McCann Digital agency. Digital Art Diretor on Opel and Apple Europe budget.
-
Atelier Clerc
- Designer
1994 - 1996
Color Designer for Paris and Hong Kong projects. 2D / 3D, color chart, color trends, color palette, industrial design and architecture.
-
Arôme / Stratus
- Designer
1993 - 1994
Object Design, interior design, large scale communication supports.
-
Saubot & Jullien
- Architect Designer assistant
1990 - 1992
In two years of collaboration with Saubot & Julien Architecture agency Frédéric Matuszek is, from the start of his career, in the heart of exceptional projects which the agency has made a specialty: high height buildings and especially the towers of La Défense, TF1, Festival Eurodisney, Opéra Bastille.
With my background in Architecture I learned the design process, the team dynamic with engineers, then I spent five years honing the process of researching, planning, designing, and iterating.
Architecture and Ux are field that requires multiple levels of planning, an understanding of user needs, and a creative depth that will allow you to solve complex problems at various scale. I finetuned this skills with furniture design, object design, and color design.
-
Various
- Interior designer
1989 - 1990
Consultant for various architectural and interior design firms. Interior design for commercial, institutional and residential projects.