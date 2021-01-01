Menu

Frederic MATUSZEK

PARIS

En résumé

Frederic Matuszek, Head of Product / Design. Direction produit. I'm an experienced entrepreneur and products mind with a proven history of working with a team on digital products and brands from early start-up, through rapid growth, to acquisition, within various industries. I do believe that a strong focus on bringing user experience and technology together with a business mindset is the key to making innovative, usable and valuable products.

"I love to design products for a wide audience. I also love challenging myself with innovation, scoring products and brands against competitors is what keeps me going."

With my background in Architecture, object and color design, I learned the design process, the team dynamics with engineers, I spent five years honing the process of researching, planning, designing, and iterating.

Native French. Specialties: Hands-on, user centric digital products. Product innovation, design operations, design management, mentoring, coaching and driving digital products and brands through user research, and data analysis.

Digital products
User research
Acquisition
Product design
Design process & methodology
Ux design
Advertising
Branding & identity
Mkt & Communications
Corporate branding
Mobile

Entreprises

  • ultrapulp.com - Business Owner

    2016 - maintenant We sell our work all over the world to fine art connoisseurs, passionate individuals, small and large companies. Our studio offer handmade original pieces for stylish art lovers, using traditional equipment and printing methods dating back to the 15th century mixed with hi tech laser cutting techniques. We believe an original artwork can work wonders in every place and for everyone. That’s why we make a point to create beautiful, expertly, graphic works by the artist’s hand.

  • La bonne société - Business Owner

    2015 - maintenant Product Design Ux Ui, Brand, Mkt, Com. Helping startup’s to lead growth. Our consultancy supports all types of digital product design initiatives.

    • All visual product design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering. Translate high-level requirements into user experience, interaction flows, and transform them into intuitive and functional user interfaces promoting best practices and the highest standards.
    • Designing meaningful experiences, establish and promote brand, brand vision & positioning, communications and on/off marketing operations.

  • Meetic - Head of Design

    Paris 2001 - 2014 Launched meetic products and brands across Europe. Chief Creative Officer group reporting to the CEO & VP. IPO 500M€ in 2005 and acquired by Match.com in 2010. With stakeholders we released 24 brands over 17 countries plus Asia and Latam, desktop as well as mobile apps. Leading Ux & Ui product design sprints down to pixel perfect templates.

    Hands-on digital product designer, responsible for the entire face of the company, I’m leading products Ux & Ui design, desktop / mobile and innovation from concept to completion, on time, on brief and within budget. Team building, recruiting and nurturing team. I also act between disciplines, marketing, brand, product, tech departments.

    My strengths are forward-thinking, innovation, product design down to pixel perfect templates, style guides & specs, user journey, flow design, product definition and optimization, funnel AARRR. Brand content, brand consistency, cobranding. Strategic and operational design applied to: on/off Marketing, Communication, Brand.

  • IFrance - Head of Design

    1999 - 2001 Executive Art Director reporting to Marc Simoncini, Leading product design operations. Sold to Vivendi Universal 182M€ in 2000, iFrance Saas B2C platform one of the first community portal in Europe (France, Switzerland, Quebec, Belgium, Italy, Spain...).

    A pioneer service that became one of the most visited online destination in Europe, with a global presence in more than 40 countries. Operational product design, team management, operational and strategic development applied to: innovation, product, brand, advertising, events, ... Recruiting, managing and nurturing the design team.

  • Various - Digital Art Director

    1997 - 2000 Digital Art Director. Represented by Tribe / Le book. F. Perrin / Selenite. Consultant for firms and brands such as :

    Publicis – French Senat – Les Clics d'or – Altédia – Axa – La Redoute, PPR – Mauboussin – VU Net – Studio Grolier – Hachette – Index + – Coplanet – Hewlett-Packard – Publipanel – Schlumberger – La Ratp – Voove – M6 Publicité – Bee's net – Plan Créatif – Ratp – Sudameris bank – INPI – Eridiana Begin-Say – French Ministry of Finance – Cannes film festival – Dupont – SVP – MCM Atlas trophy.

  • Softplace - Digital Art Director

    1997 - 1998 Digital Agency & Video games, Roland Garros, tennis. Software, Houde, pharmaceutical.

  • Mccann Erickson - Digital Art Director

    New York 1996 - 1997 McCann Digital agency. Digital Art Diretor on Opel and Apple Europe budget.

  • Atelier Clerc - Designer

    1994 - 1996 Color Designer for Paris and Hong Kong projects. 2D / 3D, color chart, color trends, color palette, industrial design and architecture.

  • Arôme / Stratus - Designer

    1993 - 1994 Object Design, interior design, large scale communication supports.

  • Saubot & Jullien - Architect Designer assistant

    1990 - 1992 In two years of collaboration with Saubot & Julien Architecture agency Frédéric Matuszek is, from the start of his career, in the heart of exceptional projects which the agency has made ​​a specialty: high height buildings and especially the towers of La Défense, TF1, Festival Eurodisney, Opéra Bastille.

    With my background in Architecture I learned the design process, the team dynamic with engineers, then I spent five years honing the process of researching, planning, designing, and iterating.

    Architecture and Ux are field that requires multiple levels of planning, an understanding of user needs, and a creative depth that will allow you to solve complex problems at various scale. I finetuned this skills with furniture design, object design, and color design.

  • Various - Interior designer

    1989 - 1990 Consultant for various architectural and interior design firms. Interior design for commercial, institutional and residential projects.

Formations

