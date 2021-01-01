Frederic Matuszek, Head of Product / Design. Direction produit. I'm an experienced entrepreneur and products mind with a proven history of working with a team on digital products and brands from early start-up, through rapid growth, to acquisition, within various industries. I do believe that a strong focus on bringing user experience and technology together with a business mindset is the key to making innovative, usable and valuable products.



"I love to design products for a wide audience. I also love challenging myself with innovation, scoring products and brands against competitors is what keeps me going."



With my background in Architecture, object and color design, I learned the design process, the team dynamics with engineers, I spent five years honing the process of researching, planning, designing, and iterating.



Native French. Specialties: Hands-on, user centric digital products. Product innovation, design operations, design management, mentoring, coaching and driving digital products and brands through user research, and data analysis.



Digital products

User research

Acquisition

Product design

Design process & methodology

Ux design

Advertising

Branding & identity

Mkt & Communications

Corporate branding

Mobile