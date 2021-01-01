Menu

Frédéric VANDON

JOUY EN JOSAS

En résumé

La visibilité sur internet est mon métier...

J’ai fondé mon entreprise spécialisée en marketing sur Internet. Mon rôle est d’aider les entreprises à bâtir, mettre en œuvre et optimiser les solutions web adaptées à leur propre stratégie. Le but est d’exploiter le potentiel d’Internet pour atteindre les objectifs que vous vous fixez : améliorer votre visibilité sur le web, développer vos ventes, fidéliser vos clients, simplifier votre communication, entretenir une communauté, développer une marque ou de nouveaux produits… Je fais partie du réseau WSI présent dans 80 pays, le plus grand réseau mondial de consultants en marketing sur Internet. Prenez contact avec moi au 06 95 50 88 90 pour explorer avec vous les voies de votre développement sur Internet.
mon site web: www.internetconseilwsi.com

1999 - 2012 Microsoft France:
since august 2011: Service executive in charge of service sales for the following customers: Air France KLM, Vinci, ACCOR, Danone, Eiffage
projects size: between 50K€ and 3000K€

2009 - august 2011: Public Sector senior account manager in charge of the French ministry of Economy & Finance

Missions: Define a strategy to penetrate the account (target: + 100% of revenue over 3 years)
Develop business relation with Minefi executives
Build-up a partner ecosystem
Coordinate the account team

2006 - 2009: Global account manager TOTAL

Missions: Account sales strategy & account plan
Business relation with top executives on the account
Partner strategy & business reviews with selected partners
Pilot the Microsoft resources investment into projects across the account
Revenue & customer satisfaction objectives

Main achievement: 30M€ contact signed in June 2007 at the end of a 1 ½ years sales process

2003 – 2006: Dedicated Account manager for TOTAL & CEA/AREVA

1999 – 2003: Account manager in charge of French accounts in the communication, media & construction sectors

Previous jobs
1999: Eneide sales manager (30 employees) – CRM applications for call centers or sales force automation

1995 – 98: Syseca Telecoms international Sales manager – messaging systems for telcos & Air traffic control authorities (Europe, middle east, Africa, America)

1991 – 94: Thomson-CSF CNI division International Sales Manager – electronics for military applications (naval & aeronautical) – 1rst international experience

Mes compétences :
Web marketing
Création de site internet
Référencement web
Réseaux sociaux
Conseil
Email marketing
Référencement
Social network
SEO
VTT
Golf
SAAS
Account manager
Business

Entreprises

  • WSI - Fondateur - gérant

    2012 - maintenant

  • Internet Business Conseil WSI - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant Mon métier: entrepreneur en marketing sur internet

    Ma mission: vous permettre d'atteindre vos objectifs d'entreprise au travers de l'outil Internet

    Qui êtes vous? Petite, moyenne ou grande entreprise, vous souhaitez optimiser votre utilisation d'Internet

    Par quel moyen? Grâce à une méthode structurée en 5 étapes, nous allons ensemble concevoir, mettre en oeuvre et piloter la présence de votre entreprise sur le web. Les techniques à notre disposition sont:
    - le référencement (naturel ou payant)
    - les campagnes e-marketing (autour d'un événement, un produit ou d'une marque)
    - l'optimisation de votre site web au travers de la gestion de contenu (le contenu est la clé du succès sur Internet)
    - les réseaux sociaux
    - le web mobile

    Mon parcours: plus de 20 ans d'expérience de vente et marketing dont 13 années chez Microsoft. J'y ai acquis une bonne méthode de travail ainsi qu'une forte sensibilité à l'accompagnement des entreprises au travers de grands projets technologiques. Je mets aujourd'hui ce savoir faire au service de mes clients en devenant entrepreneur sur Internet

    Ma communauté: la communauté WSI ("We Simplify Internet" http://www.wsi-marketing-internet.com) leader mondial du marketing sur Intenret présent dans 80 pays.

    rejoignez-moi sur mon site http://www.internetconseilwsi.com

  • Wsi - Consultant

    BOURGOIN JALLIEU 2012 - maintenant rejoignez-moi au 06.95.50.88.90 ou sur mon site http://www.internetconseilwsi.com

  • Microsoft france - Service executive - Global account manager - account manager

    1999 - 2012 Service Executive
    juillet 2011– septembre 2012 (1 an 3 mois)Issy les Moulineaux
    responsable commercial des engagements services sur les clients suivants: Air France KLM, Vinci, Danone, Eiffage
    construction du dispositif projet et support incluant les partenaires Microsoft sous-traitants dans des projets d'un montant allant de 50K€ à 3000K€:
    - refonte des infrastructures collaboratives
    - projets applicatifs
    - déploiements d'infrastructure

    INGENIEUR D'AFFAIRES SECTEUR PUBLIC
    juillet 2009– juillet 2011 (2 ans 1 mois)

    responsablitié commerciale sur le ministère de l'économie et du budget ainsi que tous les affiliés


    GLobal account manager groupe TOTAL
    juin 2005– juillet 2009 (4 ans 2 mois)

    Manufacturing Account manager
    juin 2003– juin 2005 (2 ans 1 mois)

    Ingénieur d'affaires secteur manufacturing
    en charge de TOTAL, d'AREVA et du CEA

    Ingénieur commercial entreprise
    septembre 1999– juin 2003 (3 ans 10 mois)

    responsables de 70 clients dans le mid-market
    développement commercial et coordiantion de toutes les activités marketing et vente sur un territoire de 300000 postes de travail

  • Coheris - ENEIDE - Ingénieur d'affaires

    1999 - 1999 vente du système de gestion des réclamations clients aux Editions Législatives

  • Syseca télécoms - Ingénieur commercial export

    1995 - 1999 mise en place des systèmes de messagerie aéronautique (AFTN) chez les autorités de gestion du trafic aérien en Suisse, Maroc, Bulgarie, Vénézuela, Egypte

  • Thomson csf CNI - Ingénieur commercial grand export

    1991 - 1995 prospection des nouveaux marchés au Chili, Brésil, Pakistan

Formations

