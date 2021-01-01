Frédéric VANDON

La visibilité sur internet est mon métier...



J’ai fondé mon entreprise spécialisée en marketing sur Internet. Mon rôle est d’aider les entreprises à bâtir, mettre en œuvre et optimiser les solutions web adaptées à leur propre stratégie. Le but est d’exploiter le potentiel d’Internet pour atteindre les objectifs que vous vous fixez : améliorer votre visibilité sur le web, développer vos ventes, fidéliser vos clients, simplifier votre communication, entretenir une communauté, développer une marque ou de nouveaux produits… Je fais partie du réseau WSI présent dans 80 pays, le plus grand réseau mondial de consultants en marketing sur Internet. Prenez contact avec moi au 06 95 50 88 90 pour explorer avec vous les voies de votre développement sur Internet.

mon site web: www.internetconseilwsi.com



1999 - 2012 Microsoft France:

since august 2011: Service executive in charge of service sales for the following customers: Air France KLM, Vinci, ACCOR, Danone, Eiffage

projects size: between 50K€ and 3000K€



2009 - august 2011: Public Sector senior account manager in charge of the French ministry of Economy & Finance



Missions: Define a strategy to penetrate the account (target: + 100% of revenue over 3 years)

Develop business relation with Minefi executives

Build-up a partner ecosystem

Coordinate the account team



2006 - 2009: Global account manager TOTAL



Missions: Account sales strategy & account plan

Business relation with top executives on the account

Partner strategy & business reviews with selected partners

Pilot the Microsoft resources investment into projects across the account

Revenue & customer satisfaction objectives



Main achievement: 30M€ contact signed in June 2007 at the end of a 1 ½ years sales process



2003 – 2006: Dedicated Account manager for TOTAL & CEA/AREVA



1999 – 2003: Account manager in charge of French accounts in the communication, media & construction sectors



Previous jobs

1999: Eneide sales manager (30 employees) – CRM applications for call centers or sales force automation



1995 – 98: Syseca Telecoms international Sales manager – messaging systems for telcos & Air traffic control authorities (Europe, middle east, Africa, America)



1991 – 94: Thomson-CSF CNI division International Sales Manager – electronics for military applications (naval & aeronautical) – 1rst international experience



Mes compétences :

Web marketing

Création de site internet

Référencement web

Réseaux sociaux

Conseil

Email marketing

Référencement

Social network

SEO

VTT

Golf

SAAS

Account manager

Business