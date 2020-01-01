Menu

Frederique RE

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • QATAR AIRWAYS - Senior sales support

    Paris 2010 - 2013 * Sales support leisure and corporate for 2 sales executives ;
    * Sales support for Tour operators, OTA, corporate and leisure travel
    agents
    * Market analysis using esmash(Acelya), Travelport ;
    * Handle groups requests, negospace and flashsales templates ;
    * Managed a high-volume workload within a deadline-driven environment
    online and offline
    * Seeking for corporate opportunities and making appointment ;
    * responsibale for the loyalty program in my sector ;
    * Developped and achieve targets of both departments leisure and
    corporate

  • QATAR AIRWAYS - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Sales support B to B(corporate and leisure market)
    sales support for 2 sales executive for south east and Rhone alps area
    Handle groups requests negospace and flash sales for tours operators
    Seek for corporates opportunities
    Frequent flyer program
    To use esmash and MIDT

  • VOYAGES SEEMORE - Senior corporate travel agent

    2002 - 2010 * Managed online and offline inquiries ;
    * Management of groups requests and bookings(hotel, flight and visits),
    and billing
    * Managed customers complaints and airlines disputes

  • HAYMAN ISLAND AUSTRALIA - Assistante bar manager

    2001 - 2001 * Maintain highest level of customer service, promply reply to clients
    queries, look at any possible issues and escalate in advance to the client

  • EVERGREEN LAUREL HOTEL - Assistante bar manager

    Levallois-Perret 1999 - 2000 * Participating in setting up the opening of the hotel ;
    * Recruited, trained, evaluated, and supervised staff ;
    * Co-managed a team of 4 persons ;
    * Developped and achieved targets ;
    * Co-managed all the implentation of the service

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2014 - 2015 MASTER 1

  • AFTA COLLEGE (Sydney)

    Sydney 2001 - 2001 CERTIFICAT III IN TOURISM

