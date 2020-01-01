Frederique RE

-
QATAR AIRWAYS
- Senior sales support
Paris
2010 - 2013
* Sales support leisure and corporate for 2 sales executives ;
* Sales support for Tour operators, OTA, corporate and leisure travel
agents
* Market analysis using esmash(Acelya), Travelport ;
* Handle groups requests, negospace and flashsales templates ;
* Managed a high-volume workload within a deadline-driven environment
online and offline
* Seeking for corporate opportunities and making appointment ;
* responsibale for the loyalty program in my sector ;
* Developped and achieve targets of both departments leisure and
corporate
-
-
VOYAGES SEEMORE
- Senior corporate travel agent
2002 - 2010
* Managed online and offline inquiries ;
* Management of groups requests and bookings(hotel, flight and visits),
and billing
* Managed customers complaints and airlines disputes
-
HAYMAN ISLAND AUSTRALIA
- Assistante bar manager
2001 - 2001
* Maintain highest level of customer service, promply reply to clients
queries, look at any possible issues and escalate in advance to the client
-
EVERGREEN LAUREL HOTEL
- Assistante bar manager
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2000
* Participating in setting up the opening of the hotel ;
* Recruited, trained, evaluated, and supervised staff ;
* Co-managed a team of 4 persons ;
* Developped and achieved targets ;
* Co-managed all the implentation of the service