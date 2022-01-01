Frederique SAVINA VIENNET

-
Marionnaud
- Chef de secteur regionale
Paris
2017 - maintenant
NOCIBE
- Directrice Régionale
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2009 - 2012
SEPHORA
- Directrice Magasin
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2006 - 2009
TOULON- CANNES- LA DEFENSE
NATURE&Découvertes
- Directrice Magasin
2003 - 2006
VAL D'EUROPE- ORGEVAL- MARSEILLE
JARDILAND
- Directrice Magasin
Joinville-le-Pont
2000 - 2003
REIMS
MR BRICOLAGE
- Directrice Adjointe
La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin
1999 - 2000
LE MANS
LEROY MERLIN
- Responsable Rayon DECO PEINTURE
Lezennes
1996 - 1999
CHARLEVILLE-MEZIERES