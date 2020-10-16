Free-Download Demon Slayer Infinity Train Train WATCH HD FULL FOR ONLINE (FREE)

[DVD-INDO] Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (2020) Full Movie Watch Online FreeLinks to an external site. - Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie - Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha Hen?) is a Japanese animated film based upon the Mugen Train Arc of Koyoharu Gotge's Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series. The film premiered on October 16th, 2020, and serves as a direct, canon sequel to the TV anime adaptation. An English dub of the film is set to premiere as well sometime in early 2021.

An exclusive, 84-page volume titled Rengoku Volume 0 is to be distributed among individuals who attend the screenings of the movie, beginning from its debut on October 16th. The volume is limited to 4.5 million copies and consists of the Special One-Shot plus various other bonuses.



The movie fully adapts the Mugen Train Arc of the manga.

Enmu, Lower Rank 1, is sent to kill Tanjiro Kamado as well as the other Demon Slayers in order for him to become an Upper Rank and receive even more blood from Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira decide to buy tickets to board the Infinity Train and join Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, with the hope of learning more about the Hinokami Kagura as well as defending the onboard passengers.



Natsuki Hanae and Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado



Hiro Shimono and Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira



Akari Kit and Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado



Satoshi Hino and Mark Whitten as Kyojuro Rengoku



Daisuke Hirakawa and Landon McDonald as Enmu



Akira Ishida and TBA as Akaza



Rikiya Koyama and TBA as Shinjuro Rengoku



Junya Enoki and TBA as Senjuro Rengoku



Megumi Toyoguchi and TBA as Ruka Rengoku



