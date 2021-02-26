Free V-Bucks Generator - How To Get Free Fortnite PROMO CODES GENERATOR WITHOUT HUMAN VERIFICATION NO SURVEY

( update 26 Feb 2021 )

Every true Fortnite fan knows all about V-Bucks - both how useful they are in the game and how there never seem to be enough of them around! A lot of players ask how to get free V-Bucks in the game, and whether this is even possible. The good news is yes it is!



V-Bucks are of course the in-game currency used to buy battle passes, cosmetics, emotes, gliders, and more, in both Save the World and Battle Royale modes. You can buy them with real money or get them free in other ways.



Getting free V-Bucks does require you to put some work in, but of course its best to do this in a legitimate way. Avoid those websites promising free V-Bucks in exchange for personal information or logins! There are much better, safer ways to grab that all-important in-game currency.



So lets take a look at the options you have for scoring Fortnite V-Bucks.



How Much Do V-Bucks Cost?



If you just want to get the currency fast and are okay with paying real money for them, you can buy them from the Fortnite store, at these prices (correct at the time of writing):





















1000 V-Bucks - £7.99 / $9.99 / AU$14.95

2500 V-Bucks (+300 bonus) - £19.99 / $24.99 / AU$38

4000 V-Bucks (+1,000 bonus) - £29.99 / $59.99 / AU$59.95

10000 V-Bucks (+3,500 bonus) - £79.99 / $99.99 / AU$150.45









You can use this in-game currency to purchase customizations such as gliders, outfits, battle passes and emotes when playing in Battle Royale or Creative. You can also spend them on loot like Heroes and X-Ray Llamas in Save the World mode.



Items purchased in one game mode cant be transferred into the other one though; what you buy in Battle Royale cant be used in Save the World, and vice versa.



Assuming you dont want to spend real money buying V-Bucks, lets take a look at some of the ways you can get them for free without have to spend any real money:



Log into the Game Daily



The simplest method of getting free V-Bucks is by making sure you log in every day. You are guaranteed V-Bucks for doing this. It is worth doing because you will get free V-Bucks but this is also the slowest way of getting them.



Yes some V-Bucks are better than none, and they do add up eventually, but there are also ways to earn them quicker and in higher amounts, so read on to find out about more ways to get free V-Bucks.



Do Fortnites Daily Quests



Do you own the Save the World mode? If so, this method of earning free V-Bucks will interest you. This mode has rotating challenges each day that you can do in order to earn V-Bucks.



The prizes for completing them vary between 50 and 100 free V-Bucks each. Complete every challenge and those V-Bucks can add up quickly, and you can of course spend them in Battle Royale or Save the World mode.



Level Up to get Free V-Bucks



A lot of the unlockables in the game require the current seasons battle pass to get them, and thats the same for the paid and the free versions. V-Bucks are one of the rewards you can get when you level up in the game. Look at the page on the Home menu to find out what the prize is for every battle pass tier.



Previously the game gave you battle stars which worked as free tier upgrades. Now though, there is a progression system instead, where you get rewarded with experience points when completing various tasks such as getting kills, harvesting materials and so on.



Fortnite also offers mission challenges and you can score hundreds or even thousands of XP by completing those. Head to the battle pass tab in the game and look at the challenge tables to see what rewards you get for various missions.



A lot of the mission challenges are quite easy, an example being getting 10,000 of damage using a specific weapon. There are of course trickier ones as well. If you can get to battle pass level 100 you will have made around 1500 V-Bucks which is enough for next seasons basic battle pass.



So if you play the game enough, those rewards are going to add up to plenty of free V-Bucks for you.



Free V-Bucks for Battle Pass Challenges



You can score free V-Bucks on battle pass challenges on the Battle Royale mode, so dont worry if you dont have Save the World. You dont have to have bought a battle pass from Fortnite to get these V-Bucks, although if you did buy one you could probably have purchased the V-Bucks instead.



Free players can do three challenges per week, while those with a battle pass can do more. The challenges are things like kill a certain number of players or collect a specific amount of wood. Complete them and you get battle stars which are going to help you level up the battle pass.



While ranking up the battle pass you will unlock various rewards like emotes, gliders, skins or pickaxes. Sometimes you might get 100 V-Bucks as a reward instead.



Of course this does take a while and unless you want to part with real cash, you are going to have to put some time and effort into earning those V-Bucks. However, if you love playing Fortnite you can certainly have fun earning them!



