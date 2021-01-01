Retail
Freeda COMLAVI
Freeda COMLAVI
Vert-le-Grand
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Distribution
Vente
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Intermarché
- Responsable e-Commerce et Fichier
Vert-le-Grand
2015 - maintenant
Netto
- Directrice Adjointe de magasin
Vert-le-Grand
2010 - 2013
Netto
- Responsable de Rayon
Vert-le-Grand
2007 - 2010
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
1999 - 2003
Commerce International
Réseau
Anne GRUAND
Arnaud LALANDE
Baptiste FIRROLONI
Dr. Emeric LEBRETON
Ludovic STANG
Martine FLEURANT
Nathalie POIROUX
Nicolas MUSCHE
Oluwakemi Sandrine DAKPOGAN
Venise JABLANCZY