Gabelle JOHANN

PARIS

En résumé

Méthodique, rigoureux, adaptable, j'ai le souci de mener à bien les projets que lon me confie avec agilité et passion. Ce qui manime aujourdhui ? Le développement Web, dans lequel je souhaite mépanouir.

Mes compétences :
LESMILLS certifier CX WORX
LESMILLS certifier RPM
LESMILLS certifier BODY ATTACK
LESMILLS certifier BODY PUMP
LESMILLS certifier TRX
LESMILLS certifier GRIT SÉRIE
LESMILLS certifier BODY COMBAT
BP JEPS AGFF mention D coaching.
BP JEPS AGFF mention C, prévention santé.
Travail en équipe
Git
Github
Organisation du travail
Management
JavaScript
Node.js
CSS 3
Gestion de projet
React JS
Développement web
SQL
HTML 5
Bootstrap
Wordpress

https://johann-gabelle-dev.fr

Entreprises

  • Frichti - Developpeur Front-End

    2019 - 2020

  • wild code school - Développeur React JS

    2019 - 2019 Formation Développeur Full stack

  • Studio Révolution - Gérant

    2016 - 2018

  • Johann Gabelle - Développeur web

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2016 - maintenant https://johann-gabelle-dev.fr

  • Healthcity - Product Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • Coach sportif - Coach sportif

    2013 - maintenant Coaching sportif à l'exterieur ou à domicile.

    Préparateur physique
    Remise en forme
    Amincissement
    Tonification musculaire
    Cardio-training
    Suivi personnalisé

  • Dailymove by vit´halles - Annimateur rythmique

    2013 - 2014

  • Healthcity - Fitness trainer, coach sportif

    2011 - 2014

Formations

  • Wild Code School (Paris)

    Paris 2019 - 2019 Developpeur web Full stack

    React JS

  • Global Training (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 BP JEPS Activités gymniques, de la forme et de la force - Haltères, musculation et forme sur plateau

Réseau