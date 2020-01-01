Gabelle JOHANN

Méthodique, rigoureux, adaptable, j'ai le souci de mener à bien les projets que lon me confie avec agilité et passion. Ce qui manime aujourdhui ? Le développement Web, dans lequel je souhaite mépanouir.



Mes compétences :

LESMILLS certifier CX WORX

LESMILLS certifier RPM

LESMILLS certifier BODY ATTACK

LESMILLS certifier BODY PUMP

LESMILLS certifier TRX

LESMILLS certifier GRIT SÉRIE

LESMILLS certifier BODY COMBAT

BP JEPS AGFF mention D coaching.

BP JEPS AGFF mention C, prévention santé.

Travail en équipe

Git

Github

Organisation du travail

Management

JavaScript

Node.js

CSS 3

Gestion de projet

React JS

Développement web

SQL

HTML 5

Bootstrap

Wordpress



https://johann-gabelle-dev.fr