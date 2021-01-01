Menu

Gaetan DEDIEU

DAVÉZIEUX

En résumé

 Engineer, strong Production, Painting, Logistic and Management skills. Searching a position within a high potential and international company, for tight collaboration and new professional challenges.

Entreprises

  • IVECO BUS/ CNH Industrial - Coach's production Unit and Painting Shop Manager

    2014 - maintenant Member of direction board of Annonay’s Plant
    Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
    In charge of:
    • Management of Coach Unit and Painting Shop Manager ( 350 people)
    • In charge of the Coach Production of IVECO BUS
    • In charge of the Eurorider Production of IVECO BUS
    • In charge of the painting Process for Bus and Coach of IVECO BUS
    • Lean Manufacturing Logistic/ Workplace application
    • In charge of the good respect of delivery schedule

  • IVECO BUS/ CNH INDUSTRIAL - Plant Logistic Manager

    2010 - 2014 Member of direction board of Annonay’s Plant
    Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
    In charge of:
    • Management of Logistic department ( 150 people)
    • Handling the plant’s supply Chain, 600 suppliers
    • Vehicles programation in the production line
    • Transportation organization
    • Lean Manufacturing Logistic application
    • Warehouse and feeding line organization (60 000 parts number)
    • Monitoring of Working Capital

  • IVECO BUS / CNH INDUSTRIAL - Lean Manufacturing Manager

    2008 - 2010 Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
    In charge of:
    • Lean Manufacturing Logistic application:
     Reengineering of the production line
     Flow optimization ( Kanban, kitting..)
     Development of new transport politic ( Milk-run)
    • Management of 6 people

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2011 - 2011 Top Management

  • ENSMSE

    Saint Etienne 2007 - 2008 Master of science en Génie industriel

    Génie indutriel

  • ENISE (Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Saint Etienne (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2005 - 2008 Ingénieur Généraliste, spécilalité en Génie Industriel

  • Lycée Jean Zay Math Sup - Math Spé

    Thiers 2003 - 2005

  • Lycée René Descartes (St Genis Laval)

    St Genis Laval 2000 - 2003

Réseau