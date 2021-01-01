Gaetan DEDIEU

Engineer, strong Production, Painting, Logistic and Management skills. Searching a position within a high potential and international company, for tight collaboration and new professional challenges.
Entreprises
IVECO BUS/ CNH Industrial
- Coach's production Unit and Painting Shop Manager
2014 - maintenantMember of direction board of Annonay’s Plant
Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
In charge of:
• Management of Coach Unit and Painting Shop Manager ( 350 people)
• In charge of the Coach Production of IVECO BUS
• In charge of the Eurorider Production of IVECO BUS
• In charge of the painting Process for Bus and Coach of IVECO BUS
• Lean Manufacturing Logistic/ Workplace application
• In charge of the good respect of delivery schedule
2010 - 2014Member of direction board of Annonay’s Plant
Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
In charge of:
• Management of Logistic department ( 150 people)
• Handling the plant’s supply Chain, 600 suppliers
• Vehicles programation in the production line
• Transportation organization
• Lean Manufacturing Logistic application
• Warehouse and feeding line organization (60 000 parts number)
• Monitoring of Working Capital
IVECO BUS / CNH INDUSTRIAL
- Lean Manufacturing Manager
2008 - 2010Production Site: Annonay (France), 1500 employees
In charge of:
• Lean Manufacturing Logistic application:
Reengineering of the production line
Flow optimization ( Kanban, kitting..)
Development of new transport politic ( Milk-run)
• Management of 6 people