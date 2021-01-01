Ganesh Neupane MONTEROSA TREKS

Menu

My name is Ganesh Bahadur Neupane, Managing Director of Monterosa Treks & Expedition Pvt. Ltd. I was born in 1962 A.D. in the village of Buddimorong, Dhankuta, Koshi Zone in Nepal which lies on the eastern slope of Mount Everest 8848m, Makalu 8463m & Kanchanjunga 8586m.

I successfully completethe d trekking guide course in 1983 organized by His Majesty Government Ministry of Tourism, Hotel management & Tourism training center. Then in 1987, I also successfully compa leted Mountain climbing guide course from Mountain school, Manang run by Nepal Mountaineering Association. I worked 6 yrs. with Yeti Trekking Pvt. Ltd., 3 yrs. with MountaiAdventuredventure Trekking Pvt. Ltd. & 2 yrs. with Back Adventuredventure Trekking Pvt. Ltd.

