Executive Summary



Gautam H Nautiyal possess 14+ years of experience. He is a successful Talent Acquisition professional having deep insights in Tech, non Tech and Core Sector Talent Acquisition across length and breadth of hierarchies.

He believes in partnering business and his real world understanding of value chains in various Industry domains like Fintech, Other Emerging Technologies, Software, FMCG, FMCD, Pharma, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Steel, Automobile, Heavy Industry/Machines EPC and Trading has produced transformational results for his stakeholders, internal and external customers."



Core KRA/KPIs managed

Time to Fill Offer Acceptance Ratios Cost Per Hire Practice Profit & Loss

Stakeholder Management Team Performance Management Quality Of Hire Manpower Budgeting



Career Synopsis

Jekson Vision Pvt Ltd - VP Talent Acquisition, India, EU, US, MEA, SEA May 2021 - Till Date



Quess Corp Ltd - Principal(GM Level), India March 2012 - May 2021

Joined Quess when it was a startup been part of this fantastic journey when Quess on listed BSE/NSE. Biggest IPO of 2016.



Growth Path

Principal

Associate Principal

Engagement Manager"



TalentAhead India Pvt Ltd - Sr. Manager, Ahmedabad June 2011 - March 2012



Connote Consulting Ltd - Practice Head From Feb 2011 May 2011



Manpower Services India Pvt Ltd - Sr. Consultant, West India, MPCG Feb 2008 - March 2011



SRK Corporate Services Pet Ltd - Ahmedabad, Gujarat Sep, 2006 March 2008



ACADEMICS

General Management Program for Sr. Executive Management Program from IIM Kozikode 2014-15

B.Tech Civil Engineering from Rajashthan Vidyapeeth Deemed University. (2003 2007)

Advance Diploma in Software Engineering from Aptech Computer Institute in 1998 - 2002.

Passed AISSCE (10+2) From C.B.S.E Board in 1998.

Passed AISSCE (10) From C.B.S.E Board in 1995.

Others Certificate & Management Development Programmes

Completed One Year Leadership Development Program of Quess Corp Ltd Crucible 2019

Certificate Program in Leadership Development Finance IIM Bangalore 2019



Trainings Delivered

Recruiting Right Talent Delivered at AMA in 2019 ((Ahmedabad Management Association - Indias finest and most active Management Association founded by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai)

Essentials in People Management at AMA(Ahmedabad Management Association - Indias finest and most active Management Association founded by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai)