-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.georges-ho.okzu.xyz
-
CentpourCent Nature, Orsay 91
- Chef de cuisine
2006 - 2012
-
Codra Ingénierie, Courtaboeuf 91
- Adjoint à la direction commerciale et Grands comptes
2001 - 2006
-
Europ Supervision, Coutaboeuf 91
- Responsable de secteurs et direction Export Europe
1995 - 2001
-
Industrial Computer Source, Courtaboeuf 91
- Ingiénieur Technico Commercial
1992 - 1995
-
REX Electronics and custom, Falls Church, Washington, USA
- Commercial
1991 - 1991