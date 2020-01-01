Menu

Georges HO

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Massy

En résumé

Http://tint.lovevv.ru

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.georges-ho.okzu.xyz

  • CentpourCent Nature, Orsay 91 - Chef de cuisine

    2006 - 2012

  • Codra Ingénierie, Courtaboeuf 91 - Adjoint à la direction commerciale et Grands comptes

    2001 - 2006

  • Europ Supervision, Coutaboeuf 91 - Responsable de secteurs et direction Export Europe

    1995 - 2001

  • Industrial Computer Source, Courtaboeuf 91 - Ingiénieur Technico Commercial

    1992 - 1995

  • REX Electronics and custom, Falls Church, Washington, USA - Commercial

    1991 - 1991

Formations

Réseau