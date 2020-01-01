Georges TORRES

Entreprises
-
Ubisoft Singapore
- Technical Director
2010 - maintenant
Assassin's Creed
-
Electronic Arts Canada
- Principal Engineer
LYON
2009 - 2010
Managing gameplay, animation and physics for Fight Night, and two other major sport games.
In charge of Natal and Wand dev.
-
Electronic Arts Canada
- Lead Software Engineer
LYON
2005 - 2009
Lead gameplay on Fight Night round 3 and 4.
Architect of the gameplay/physics/animation system.
-
XD Productions
- Senior Software Engineer
2003 - 2005
R&D on real time markerless motion capture.
-
ACA-Airbus
- Software architect
2002 - 2003
3D airplane viz tools. Designer tool architect.
-
Runn Software
- Project Manager
1996 - 2001
Designer and project Manager on Roland-Garros tennis game.
-
Cryo Interactive
- Software Engineer
1993 - 1995
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée