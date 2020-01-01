Menu

Georges TORRES

NORTH VANCOUVER

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft Singapore - Technical Director

    2010 - maintenant Assassin's Creed

  • Electronic Arts Canada - Principal Engineer

    LYON 2009 - 2010 Managing gameplay, animation and physics for Fight Night, and two other major sport games.
    In charge of Natal and Wand dev.

  • Electronic Arts Canada - Lead Software Engineer

    LYON 2005 - 2009 Lead gameplay on Fight Night round 3 and 4.
    Architect of the gameplay/physics/animation system.

  • XD Productions - Senior Software Engineer

    2003 - 2005 R&D on real time markerless motion capture.

  • ACA-Airbus - Software architect

    2002 - 2003 3D airplane viz tools. Designer tool architect.

  • Runn Software - Project Manager

    1996 - 2001 Designer and project Manager on Roland-Garros tennis game.

  • Cryo Interactive - Software Engineer

    1993 - 1995

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau