Ghislain DOMI

-
BCD Travel
- Senior Director, Head of Product, Go-to-Market & Growth - GetGoing
Home based
2021 - maintenant
Leads the Product, Go-To-Market and Growth of GetGoing, BCD Travel's new Business Travel Management as a Service digital offering for Small and Mid-Market companies:
■ Led the Product and Go-to-market activities from the acquisition of the intellectual property an technology assets from TravelSuit to the launch of the GetGoing MVP to the German market
■ Leads a growing autonomous internal startup team, with direct line management of the Product, Growth, Data & Analytics and Customer Success teams, and dotted-line management of the Marketing and Customer Support teams.
■ Leads the growth of the platform capabilities and revenue combining market research, client feedback and data & analytics acquired from the platform activity
■ Currently preparing for international scale-up, with a 30X growth objective in 2023
-
Travelsuit
- Advisor to CPO and CTO
Home based
2019 - 2020
Advisor to the Chief Product Officer and the Chief Technology Officer in preparation for international scale up.
-
BCD Travel
- Senior Director, Head of Business Architecture
Home based
2019 - 2020
Member of the European Mid-Market Solutions management team and the Global SMB Market Segment Steering Committee
■ Defined and implemented the Services & Products strategy for the Small & Mid-Market segment, combining internal assets with external 3rd-party solutions for the best market fit and time-to-market
■ Led a cross-functional team that brought to market a new service offering called BCD Travel Direct for SMBs looking to simplify the way they manage business travel, from the concept design to first pilot in Germany and full scale roll-out to 10 European countries.
During Year 1 after initial pilot launch and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, BCD Travel Direct on-boarded new clients representing €5.3M of annual travel spend.
■ Led the incubation of a new online business travel agency for Small and Mid-Market companies in partnership with an Israeli startup from the 1st market launch to the acquisition of their intellectual property and technology assets by BCD Travel
-
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Director, Global Traveler Experience Strategy & Transformation - Energy, Resources & Marine division
Home based
2016 - 2019
Member of the Global Leadership Team of CWT's Energy, Resources & Marine division:
■ Drove the Global strategic transformation program: full reconfiguration of the division's dedicated after-hours service, global alignment of the contact center travel technology, follow-the-sun operations
■ Led the development of the division’s service capabilities through service design and process engineering activities: new service offerings, expansion to new geographies and new industry subverticals
■ Managed CWT's Global Marine and Offshore air fare program, including direct line management of a team located in Houston, TX, USA and dotted line management of a team located in Edinburgh, UK. Delivered a program direct revenue increase of 8.5% in 2018
-
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Director, EMEA Traveler Services Strategy & Development - Energy, Resources & Marine division
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2016
Member of the EMEA Leadership Team of CWT's Energy, Resources & Marine division:
■ Created a structured service offering for the ERM market in EMEA and expanded the service capabilities of the division from 2 countries to 14
■ Designed and rolled out a managed marine & offshore air fare program to 14 countries
■ As a member of the Global Solutions & Products Steering Committee of the division, drove process design activities for new innovative ERM service offerings: end2end travel & logistics, outage crew management ...
■ Supported Global and Regional Sales teams for 50+ RFPs and client retention projects, delivering client presentations, client process workshops, service offering and service configuration
-
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Senior International Project Manager, EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2008 - 2012
Managed multinational client implementation and reconfiguration projects within the EMEA region:
■ Implemented online and offline travel services and technology in 40+ countries, representing €200M+ of new business
■ Managed multicultural and cross-functional project teams involving up to 100 team members simultaneously. Mentored junior project managers
■ Lead the creation of a new travel service center in the UK servicing 12 countries in 4 languages
■ Supported Global and Regional Sales teams for 30+ client RFPs, delivering process consulting and product demos
-
ALGOE Consultants
- Senior Project Management Consultant
Paris (75000)
2005 - 2008
Client references: Lafarge, Thales
■ Deputy project manager for the implementation in 10 industrial facilities, 5 storage units and 1 national HQ of the Group Procurement-to-Pay ERP system and the transfer of the Procurement function to a national Shared Service Center
■ PMO for the organizational and physical transfer of a strategic activity from the aeronautics division to the security division
-
KYU Associés
- Purchasing / Procurement Consultant
Paris (75000)
2004 - 2005
Client references: Lafarge, Réseau Ferré de France
■ Managed the implementation of the Global Purchasing spend analysis tool in 30 countries
■ Audited 60 subsidiaries in 35 countries to map the Global risk exposure related to maritime transport
■ Defined and implemented Purchasing and Logistics management dashboards for the Moroccan subsidiary
-
GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE
- Purchasing Project Leader
Buc (78530)
2002 - 2003
■ Coordinated 12 direct materials RFPs and 3 redesign-to-cost initiatives for a new medical imaging product introduction project. Reached the target production cost as early as the pre-series phase
■ Structured and implemented the first inventory asset health operating processes and metrics for a $0.4 billion medical systems supply chain, enabling a 30% improvement in inventory reductions
■ Trained to Six Sigma Green Belt level (DMAIC)