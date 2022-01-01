Retail
Gilles GERARD
Gilles GERARD
ORLEANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Production industrielle
Production
Entreprises
CTP45
- Consultant
2016 - maintenant
Duralex International
- Directeur Technique
La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin
2016 - 2016
DURALEX International
- Directeur Industriel
La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin
2008 - 2016
Sanitec France (GEBERIT)
- Directeur Usine
PARIS
2007 - 2008
SANITEC France (GEBERIT)
- Responsable Production
PARIS
1994 - 2007
SANITEC France (GEBERIT)
- Responsable Assurance Qualité
PARIS
1990 - 1994
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Céramique Industrielle ENSCI
Limoges
1980 - 1983
Ingénieur Céramiste
ENSCI (Limoges)
Limoges
1980 - 1983
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Dijon
1976 - 1979
Réseau
Christophe GERARD
Francis RENAULT
Frédéric CHAPUIS
Joanne BARFETY
Laure DAVITTI
Laurent BERKA
Milena DELDICQUE
Pascal BOISARD
Serge JAMAELS
Stéphane AMICEL
