Gilles SAEMANN
Ajouter
Gilles SAEMANN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Center Parcs
PARIS
maintenant
Lindt & Sprüngli
- Responsable adjoint boutique
PARIS
2012 - 2012
Puma
- Responsable boutique
ILLKIRCH
2012 - maintenant
Elior
Courbevoie
2010 - maintenant
Decathlon France
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2011
Formations
IUT
Nîmes
2004 - maintenant
IUT (Colmar)
Colmar
2004 - maintenant
Réseau
Adnane EL BATAL
Delphine DUCROCQ
Elodie LENCLOS
Fabrice BRECHET
Fabrice LUGALDO
Jean KRUCH
Jonathan SCHWARTZ
Kevin LOCUTY
Mathieu RISSER