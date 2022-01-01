Gilles SAINT BONNET

Retail
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Grands comptes
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Management
Entreprises
FAG2M Conseils
- Fondateur
2019 - maintenant
TELFAX COMMUNICATIONS
- RESPONSABLE ACTIVITE SECURITE ELECTRONIQUE
2019 - 2019
Securitas
- RESPONSABLE REGIONAL
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2019 - 2019
Automatic Alarm
- RESPONSABLE AGENCE
Marseille
2018 - 2019
NEXECUR
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL REGION CENTRE EST
Coulaines
2014 - 2018
Equipe de 8-10 personnes
TELESECUR SAS (CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE FRANCE)
- Directeur Commercial
2008 - 2014
ABB
- Responsable des ventes Grand Public
Cergy
2006 - 2008
LEGRAND
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
Limoges
2000 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Clermont-Ferrand
Clermont Ferrand
1997 - 2000
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
1994 - 1997