Menu

Gilles SAINT BONNET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Grands comptes
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Management

Entreprises

  • FAG2M Conseils - Fondateur

    2019 - maintenant

  • TELFAX COMMUNICATIONS - RESPONSABLE ACTIVITE SECURITE ELECTRONIQUE

    2019 - 2019

  • Securitas - RESPONSABLE REGIONAL

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2019 - 2019

  • Automatic Alarm - RESPONSABLE AGENCE

    Marseille 2018 - 2019

  • NEXECUR - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL REGION CENTRE EST

    Coulaines 2014 - 2018 Equipe de 8-10 personnes

  • TELESECUR SAS (CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE FRANCE) - Directeur Commercial

    2008 - 2014

  • ABB - Responsable des ventes Grand Public

    Cergy 2006 - 2008

  • LEGRAND - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    Limoges 2000 - 2006

Formations