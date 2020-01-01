Global Bush Travel and Tourism Agency, a Central African sub Regional travel agency/tour operator with head office in Douala Cameroon aimed at organizing and providing authentic experiences to all Africa’s best touristic sites.



Offering both small group adventure holidays and tailor-made itineraries. Global Bush aims at combining nature, people and diverse culture to the satisfaction of its clients. We take you to places and expose you to avenues where you can interact and enjoy the beauty of all Africa has to offer.



Mes compétences :

AIRPORT

Business

Guide

Holiday Packages

Hotel

Hotels

Réservations

SAFARI

Tour Operators

Travel

Trekking

Tourisme

Travel management