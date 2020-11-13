Google Docs FATMAN ( GOOGLE DRIVE )

01 sec ago Don't miss!~ [[#FILMS~GAN]] How to ?WATCHFatman online Free? HQ Reddit Video .[[English- DVD Fatman Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [?Fatman ] GOOGLE Dive _((MP4

Title

Fatman (2020)

Release Date

2020-11-13

Genres

Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Production Company

Rough House Pictures, Fortitude International, Zed Filmworks, Sprockefeller Pictures, Mammoth Entertainment, Ingenious Media, RBL Studios, Windy Hill Pictures

Production Countries

United States of America

Casts

Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Shaun Benson, Paulino Nunes, Chance Hurstfield, Michelle Lang, Deborah Grover, Bill Turnbull, Michael Dickson

Plot Keywords

santa claus, hitman, north pole, evil child, christmas





A rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus is fighting to save his declining business. Meanwhile, Billy, a neglected and precocious 12 year old, hires a hit man to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.



Good ol' wise but weary Santa Claus is trying to keep running his small but basic and strategic industry in a world where God has been dead and silent for a time. He operates within the gift economy and needs funding desperately. Although this gift economy provides a huge stimulus to global and national commody-consumer-market economies, he is being bullied by the US government into working for the Military-Industrial Complex to get the subsidies for his increasingly thankless altruistic operation. He tries to find funding among others sources (looking at you, Elon), but fails and must contemplate if switching into weapon development by the World's Vampire (yes, 'tis country of thee) to ensure the livelihood of his little helpers and the rewarding of those who have deemed nice. The godless materialistic world makes it all such a bitter task, and he is resented by those who have been judged naughty. Enter a White privileged despicable kid who worships such sinister characters as Napoleon, and a frustrated and scorned yet highly efficient and smart hitman with a grudge... lol



