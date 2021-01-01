Retail
Gregory BEN AZZOUZ
CLERMONT FERRAND
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LTD INTERNATIONAL
- Consultant junior en recrutement
2011 - maintenant
APEC
- Assistant conseiller recrutement
Paris
2009 - 2010
Formations
IDRAC (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2010 - 2010
Réseau
Alain GAKUMBA
Anne-Sophie BRUSTEL
Lamiaa FETHANE
Lionel PIAGET
Louis COUVERCELLE
Meriem BERRIRI
Ouassila KIBALI
Vanessa BENABDALLAH
Winkel THIERRY