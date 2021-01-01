Menu

Gregory BEN AZZOUZ

CLERMONT FERRAND

En résumé

Entreprises

  • LTD INTERNATIONAL - Consultant junior en recrutement

    2011 - maintenant

  • APEC - Assistant conseiller recrutement

    Paris 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • IDRAC (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2010

