Grégory LÉVY

PARIS

En résumé

Gestion de projet SIRH
Reporting social
Développement des compétences
Rémunérations & Avantages sociaux
Recrutement-Intégration
Communication Interne
Détection de potentiels
Relations sociales
Relations clientèle
Vente

Informatique :
- Pack OFFICE 2003 & 2007 (Excel, Powerpoint, Access, Word, Visio) / Pack iWork (Pages, Numbers, Keynote)
- Hypervision
- SAP
- BrassRing
- Predictive Index
- Adobe Photoshop CS3

Mes compétences :
Iwork
Accompagnement
Développement des compétences
Ressources Humaines
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Apple - Manager

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • Apple - ASLP Associate

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant Le Programme Apple Store Leader propose une immersion de 24 mois dans chacun des aspects de la gestion et du fonctionnement d’un Apple Store. Ce programme international permet d’occuper différents postes clés dans un Apple Store. Il donne l’occasion de développer des capacités naturelles à motiver et à stimuler les collaborateurs, et d’ être motivé et stimulé en retour.

  • IKEA Paris Franconville - Chargé RH

    2010 - 2012 Management direct de 3 assistantes RH
    Accompagnement transversal de 40 managers (Responsables de service & de département)

    * Développer le recrutement en relation avec l’encadrement dans le respect des besoins définis.

    - Analyser les besoins de l'entreprise en recrutement et en mobilité professionnelle
    - Organiser le suivi administratif des opérations de recrutement
    - Rechercher et sélectionner des candidats et les mettre en relation avec les managers
    - Décider de la réponse à apporter aux candidats rencontrés avec les autres recruteurs.
    - Développer un partenariat avec des écoles, des universités, des professionnels et réaliser des actions de promotion (forums de recrutement, journées découverte)
    - Accueillir les nouveaux salariés et favoriser leur intégration dans la structure

    * Préparer les dossiers juridiques et participer aux réunions avec les représentants du personnel

    - Renseigner le personnel sur la législation sociale et les spécificités de la structure
    - Mettre en œuvre les mesures réglementaires liées au droit du travail (exercice syndical, procédures disciplinaires, de licenciement, ...)
    - Préparer les documents nécessaires en vue de l'animation de réunions propres à chaque IRP (CE, CHSCT, DP)

    * Organiser et suivre la communication interne RH du magasin.

    - Faire vivre une politique de communication écrite en respectant les standards établis par l’entreprise
    - Initier et suivre les process de communication propres à l’entreprise (réunions, droit d’expression, enquêtes de satisfaction)
    - Contrôler la qualité de la communication dans le magasin

    * Accompagner l’encadrement dans l’application de la stratégie sociale de l’entreprise.

    - Elaborer et mettre en œuvre les parcours de développement des compétences et la mobilité professionnelle
    - Conseiller et accompagner les responsables de service et de département dans l'analyse des besoins en développement des ressources humaines
    - Transmettre des savoirs et des savoir-faire inscrits dans une progression pédagogique au moyen de techniques éducatives appropriées.

  • Meubles IKEA France - Chargé d'études RH - Rémunération, SIRH & Reporting Social

    Plaisir 2008 - 2010 Au sein de la Direction des Ressources Humaines France
    Directement rattaché au Responsable Rémunérations & Avantages sociaux
    Interlocuteur France sur le développement du Reporting social

    Gestion de projet SIRH

    - Participation dans la mise en place d’un nouveau SIRH (Module REPORT & Module COMP & BEN) : Rédaction du blueprint, réalisation des UAT, lancement du GoLive, formations des utilisateurs finaux (50 personnes) et suivi post-GoLive (CRM)
    - Accompagnement des différents services RH dans la mise en place d’outils d’analyse et de communication (gestion de la mobilité, entretien d’évaluation, enquête de satisfaction)

    Reporting social

    - Centralisation des besoins de l’entreprise en terme de données sociales (tableaux de bords mensuels & trimestriels)
    - Réalisation des différents bilans statistiques (bilan social, bilan H/F, NAO, …) et présentation aux IRP (information et/ou consultation)

    Développement des compétences

    - Création, organisation et co-animation de sessions de formation sur les thématiques du changement et de la pratique du reporting social.
    - Mise en place d'un centre de compétence Management & Leadership (formation & accompagnement individuel)

    Rémunérations & Avantages sociaux

    - Développement d’outils et méthodes d’analyse de rémunération et d’avantages sociaux
    - Réalisation d’enquêtes de rémunération (Hay, Dares, …)

  • Meubles IKEA France - Chargé de projet RH

    Plaisir 2007 - 2008 *Participe au développement de l’enquete de satisfaction des collaborateurs.

    Élabore les différents supports de communication en lien avec le département Communication Interne.
    Accompagne les différents services de l’entreprise dans l’organisation et la communication du projet.
    Analyse et synthétise l’ensemble des informations recueillies
    Propose des outils d’aide à l’analyse des résultats de l’enquete.

    *Participe à la mise en place d'un centre de compétence Management & Leadership

    Développe des tests psychotechniques sur des thématiques propres aux relations sociales (Gestion de conflits, l'estime de soi, ...)
    Propose des contenus de formations afin d'accompagner les managers

  • Calypso IPRP - Chargé de formation

    Meylan 2007 - 2007 *Création d'un contenu de formation de 2 journées sur la thématique : "Changement organisationnel : comprendre le processus et trouver sa place"

    *Recherche d'exercices pédagogiques utilisables dans le cadre de la formation

    *Participation à la démarche de prospection commerciale concernant la commercialisation de la formation

    *Participation à l'organisation de la session de formation

    *Co-animation de la formation "Changement organisationnel : comprendre le processus et trouver sa place" pour une session inter-entreprise. Profils des participants : chefs de projets, responsables de service, chargé d'accompagnement individuel, infirmière du travail.

  • Retravailler Isère - Chargé d'insertion

    2007 - 2007 *Participation à des entretiens d'accueil dans le cadre des "Objectifs Emplois Individualisés".

    *Numérisation des grilles de correction des tests psychotechniques.

    *Co-animation des "Objectifs Emplois Groupe" :
    Accompagnement des demandeurs d'emploi dans la rédaction de CVs et de lettres de motivation.
    Préparation aux entretiens d'embauche : aide à l'élaboration d'un argumentaire, ateliers de travail sur les regles de vie à respecter, les questions typiques d'entretien, ...

  • Divers - Bénévolat

    1999 - 2009 Depuis 2007 : Accompagnement d'artiste
    * Création de myspace : www.myspace.com/musicdale
    * Recherche de partenaires
    * Recherche d'évenements

    2005-2008 : NEWS FM
    * Animateur-Présentateur/Technicien/Producteur d’une émission radiophonique hebdomadaire
    * Responsable bénévole de l’équipe d’animation (17 animateurs)
    * Membre du conseil d’administration

    1999 – 2006 : INUA
    * Création et développement d'une troupe de théâtre amateur
    Nouvelles technologies, création graphique

Formations

Réseau