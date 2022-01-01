Guillaume ATTIA

Recently graduated Mechanical Engineer specializing in Aeronautics, I'm looking for an opportunity in my field.
Mes compétences :
Maîtrise de logiciels CAO : CATIA V5, Solidworks
Simulink
MATLAB
Microsoft Office
Comsol Multiphysics
C++
Entreprises
Airbus Helicopters
- Final study Internship - Analysis of customers flight parameters in missions.
2017 - 2017Helicopters Performance Service
∎ Analysis of customers flight parameters in missions.
∎ Performance calculations and optimizations.
∎ Establishment of a flight recording database allowing its exploitation in terms of performance.
∎ Analysis report of results.
Airbus Helicopters
- Engineer Internship - Improvement and driving of a Quality training : Concessions
2016 - 2016Project management in close co-operation with a German team based in Donauwörth :
∎ Improvement and driving of a Quality training: Concessions
∎ Project conducted with an Improvement Tool : the DRIVER (project define, steakholder mapping, gantt project, etc.)
∎ Management of a transnational team composed of 15 experts from the Design Office, Quality department and the Airworthiness
∎ Workshop running.
Airbus Helicopters
- Engineer Internship - Industrial Process Improvement
Blagnac 2014 - 2014Lean Management - 5S implementation in heat treatment workshop,
∎ Management of technicians on production improvement tasks.
∎ Visual management, flow optimization, etc.