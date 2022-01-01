Menu

Guillaume ATTIA

PARIS

En résumé

Recently graduated Mechanical Engineer specializing in Aeronautics, I'm looking for an opportunity in my field.

Mes compétences :
Maîtrise de logiciels CAO : CATIA V5, Solidworks
Simulink
MATLAB
Microsoft Office
Comsol Multiphysics
C++

Entreprises

  • Airbus Helicopters - Final study Internship - Analysis of customers flight parameters in missions.

    2017 - 2017 Helicopters Performance Service
    ∎ Analysis of customers flight parameters in missions.
    ∎ Performance calculations and optimizations.
    ∎ Establishment of a flight recording database allowing its exploitation in terms of performance.
    ∎ Analysis report of results.

  • Airbus Helicopters - Engineer Internship - Improvement and driving of a Quality training : Concessions

    2016 - 2016 Project management in close co-operation with a German team based in Donauwörth :

    ∎ Improvement and driving of a Quality training: Concessions
    ∎ Project conducted with an Improvement Tool : the DRIVER (project define, steakholder mapping, gantt project, etc.)
    ∎ Management of a transnational team composed of 15 experts from the Design Office, Quality department and the Airworthiness
    ∎ Workshop running.

  • Airbus Helicopters - Engineer Internship - Industrial Process Improvement

    Blagnac 2014 - 2014 Lean Management - 5S implementation in heat treatment workshop,
    ∎ Management of technicians on production improvement tasks.
    ∎ Visual management, flow optimization, etc.

  • Sabena technics - Internship - Technician Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Assistance of a technician team in the maintenance of civil security aircraft :

    ∎ Water bombing aircraft (Canadairs & Trackers)
    ∎ Operational coordination & transport aircraft (Beech 200)

Formations

