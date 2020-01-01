Retail
Guillaume BARTEAU
ROCHESERVIERE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
T.D.O. ,Téléphone De l'Ouest
- Ingénieur Service Après-Ventes
maintenant
TDO téléphone de l'ouest
- Apprenti ingénieur
DOMPIERRE SUR YON
2007 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Brest
2006 - 2009
Formation d'ingénieur en partenariat
Université Nantes R&T
La Roche Sur Yon
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Aurélie MENGUS
Camille PRODHOMME
Céline GOMEZ
David VEILLEPEAU
Florian JORGET
Franck DURUISSEAU
Guillaume NINOT
Matthias BLANQUER
Maxime LARDENOIS
Roland FONTENEAU