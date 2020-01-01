Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume COCHONNEAU
Ajouter
Guillaume COCHONNEAU
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
LA TOUR D'AIGUES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://daelanis.lovejj.ru
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.guillaume-cochonneau.okec.xyz
WESTRAND INTERNATIONAL
- Commercial AURA
2016 - maintenant
DAT
- Dessinateur industriel
2013 - maintenant
Imprimerie IPS
- Technicien de maintenance
2009 - 2013
Maintenance préventive et curative.
Domaines:
- Electricité
- Mécanique
- Pneumatique
Formations
Lycée JH Fabre
Carpentras
2007 - 2009
BTS MAI
Obtention du BTS
Réseau
Abdelkader MOHAMMED BENKADA
Alexandre BRISBOUT
Bernard DUCAMIN
Bouaziz IBTISSEM
Christian BANDOMA
David GARVES
Fabrice LUGALDO
Michel SILVA
Sami BENGAR
Das Ravalement (Châtillon)
Wendy BACCA